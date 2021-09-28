Iron Man: Finally Robert Downey Jr explains his exit from Avengers

Released 08/30/2019 9:13 AM

As Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. not only ushered in the Avengers, but has also not appeared in any other role since 2015. Now the actor first speaks about his exit from the MCU.

In his role as Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. was known to many as an eccentric but kind-hearted billionaire. As the leader of the Avengers, not only was Iron Man a central hero of the films, but Robert Downey Jr. was also the highest paid actor in the Marvel films. When Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in April 2019, many fans were shocked that Iron Man sacrificed himself to save his colleagues and humanity. After all, Iron Man’s death means Robert Downey Jr.’s exit from the franchise.









Well, a few months after the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame, the actor finally commented on his exit. At the Disney fair D23 Expo, he revealed that he and Captain America actor Chris Evans are no longer officially members of the Avengers cast. The time had come for the two of them and even if it was a little sobering, he was happy to be waiting in the Avengers Hall Of Fame for the other actors and later to greet them at their pension. The 54-year-old now referred to Chris Evans and himself as Avengers veterans.

But just because Robert Downey Jr. will no longer be seen as Iron Man doesn’t mean fans won’t see the actor again in theaters. He will dedicate himself to new projects in the future, after having only been on the road with the Avengers for the past few years. A third Sherlock Holmes film is currently being worked on. Robert Downey Jr. will also star in the children’s book adaptation of Dolittle with Tom Holland.