Institutional investors buy Ethereum – and amateurs buy Bitcoin | Markets | 09/28/2021

Market observers such as Raphael Lulay from the news and information platform Handelskontor-News.de sense much healthier demand for Ethereum compared to Bitcoin among institutional investors. Already at the beginning of August there were professional investor inflows into Ethereum and withdrawals from Bitcoin.

Raphael Lulay, editor of the news and information platform Handelskontor-News.de © Block-Builders.de

There is a trend reversal among institutional investors: As current data on futures premiums has shown, there are currently many indications of a much healthier demand for Ethereum compared to Bitcoin. The Standard Chartered Bank, which is listed in the FTSE 100 on the London Stock Exchange, is also convinced of Ethereum. This is evident from the following new Handelskontor infographic:

Source: Standard Chartered Bank









Ethereum as a tenbagger?

The aforementioned financial institution even recently let itself be carried away by the Ethereum forecast, in such a way that a rate between 26,000 and 35,000 US dollars is possible. The second most valuable cyber currency is currently trading at $ 2,905. This would correspond to an increase of 1,104 percent.

What’s going on at eToro

Meanwhile, a look at the customers of the broker eToro shows that around 33.4 percent of users invest in Bitcoin, whereas it is 31.2 percent in the case of Ethereum. In the meantime, those who preferred the altcoin have shown a happier hand: 81 percent of Ethereum investors are in the profit zone, while Bitcoin investors are 71 percent.

Sustainability problem as a bitcoin brake

As early as August, Handelskontor News reported that the momentum speaks for Ethereum. In the first week of August alone, there were Ethereum inflows from institutional investors of 2.8 million US dollars, while major investors even withdrew money from Bitcoin in that week. “Although numerous market observers are still convinced of Bitcoin, Ethereum is enjoying greater popularity with professional investors these days,” says Handelskontor publisher Raphael Lulay Want to get a grip on the sustainability problem “. (kb)