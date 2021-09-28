Impossible 5 to its limits

The Mission: Impossible series now lives from surpassing itself from part to part. Even at an advanced age, Tom Cruise, as the star of the franchise, seems to simply sprint past all appearances of signs of fatigue. A video from the Mission: Impossible 7 filming just recently landed on the net, showing a new monster stunt with a giant ski jump and a motorcycle.

At 8:15 p.m. ProSieben will broadcast Mission: Impossible 5 – Rogue Nation tonight, which is also full of spectacular sequences. Cruise shows one of them, like this one felt endlessly under water is. A stunt for which the actor trained hard and held his breath for an incredibly long time.

Mission: Impossible 5 stunt: Tom Cruise holds breath for over 6 minutes

In a section of the fifth part of Mission: Impossible, Ethan Hunt and his team have to steal an important computer chip from a power plant. The challenge here: The server room with the chip is located underwater. To do this, Ethane himself jumps into the tank and has to hold his breath long enough to get past the safety crane that rotates permanently around the computer.

In the spectacular sequence, which by no means has to hide from the brilliant opening scene with Tom Cruise hanging from a plane taking off, the viewer literally holds his breath together with the star. The Mission: Impossible 5 stunt is made even more impressive by the fact that the scene was shot on set in just one shot, for the underwater cruise held his breath for minutes.

Here you can watch a video in which the Creation of the underwater sequence for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation is explained in more detail by Cruise and the team behind the camera:

A diving expert explains in the video that he gave Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson special breath training, which is normally used for soldiers in the military. How hard the actor worked on it is shown in a scene from the featurette, in which you can see how Cruise was able to stay underwater for almost 6 minutes.

Tom Cruise excels as an actor and stuntman in Mission: Impossible 5

In the interview with Variety Mission: Impossible 5 stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood spoke about the amazing performance of Tom Cruise, who not only held his breath underwater for minutes, but also did so Acting convincingly and had to fake his faint in the scene:

We didn’t want cuts. We were looking for a claustrophobic effect. Tom wanted to make the sequence really difficult, and we wanted to take the audience on that journey.

When a stunt guy is working we cut back and forth and the stunt guy does what is asked of him as a stunt performer. Tom, on the other hand, does what is asked of him as a stuntman, but he also has to play the character. That’s the biggest difference.

Even if the sequence was edited in the finished film, the team actually shot the passage on set in just one take. Impressive proof of the commitment of Tom Cruise, who should again set new standards in terms of stunts in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7. The next sequel should then be on November 18, 2021 come to the cinema.

