Iman & Salma of Jordan: Rare photo of the sisters

Many celebrity daughters look so much like their famous mothers that they could almost pass as sisters. Ava Phillippe (22) looks like the twin of her mom Reese Witherspoon (45) and Kaia Gerber (20) could easily pass as an even more youthful version of her model mom Cindy Crawford (55). But even with the Royals there are such beautiful mother-daughter duos that we could almost believe to see twice. Or even three times in the case of the Jordanian royal family! On the occasion of the birthday of her two daughters, Queen Rania of Jordan (51) shared a photo of herself, Iman (25) and Salma (21). It is striking how similar the sisters not only look to each other, but also to their breathtakingly beautiful mother. The thick, dark mane, the shining eyes, the alert gaze – and even in the choice of colors for their tops, the queen and princesses are perfectly coordinated.
Dark manes, brown eyes & a radiant smile: You can see the enchanting shots of Rania and her daughters in the video above.
Stylish queen: Rania of Jordan and eternal youth
The wife of Abdullah II (59) knows exactly how to put herself in the limelight. With almost every appearance she leaves the observer speechless. Sometimes by using a bright signal color, sometimes with perfectly coordinated accessories. In any case, the brunette beauty seems to have fallen into the fountain of youth, because she looks just as breathtaking today as she did when she married King Abdullah II on June 10, 1993.
That Rania and her daughters are alike is in the nature of things. In fact, we noticed another royal optical relationship. Did you know how much Rania looks like Duchess Kate (39, nee Kate Middleton)?
