Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeNewsIman & Salma of Jordan: Rare photo of the sisters
News

Iman & Salma of Jordan: Rare photo of the sisters

By Vimal Kumar
0
51




Many celebrity daughters look so much like their famous mothers that they could almost pass as sisters. Ava Phillippe (22) looks like the twin of her mom Reese Witherspoon (45) and Kaia Gerber (20) could easily pass as an even more youthful version of her model mom Cindy Crawford (55). But even with the Royals there are such beautiful mother-daughter duos that we could almost believe to see twice. Or even three times in the case of the Jordanian royal family! On the occasion of the birthday of her two daughters, Queen Rania of Jordan (51) shared a photo of herself, Iman (25) and Salma (21). It is striking how similar the sisters not only look to each other, but also to their breathtakingly beautiful mother. The thick, dark mane, the shining eyes, the alert gaze – and even in the choice of colors for their tops, the queen and princesses are perfectly coordinated.




Dark manes, brown eyes & a radiant smile: You can see the enchanting shots of Rania and her daughters in the video above.

Stylish queen: Rania of Jordan and eternal youth

The wife of Abdullah II (59) knows exactly how to put herself in the limelight. With almost every appearance she leaves the observer speechless. Sometimes by using a bright signal color, sometimes with perfectly coordinated accessories. In any case, the brunette beauty seems to have fallen into the fountain of youth, because she looks just as breathtaking today as she did when she married King Abdullah II on June 10, 1993.

That Rania and her daughters are alike is in the nature of things. In fact, we noticed another royal optical relationship. Did you know how much Rania looks like Duchess Kate (39, nee Kate Middleton)?

No, didn’t you know? Then check out the video below. There we show you the parallels between the two.


Previous articleEToro’s DeFi portfolio competes with banks in the investment business
Next articleNew documentary about child prodigy Billie Eilish: Between teenager and world star | Culture | DW
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv