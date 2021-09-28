Iman & Salma of Jordan: Rare photo of the sisters

Many celebrity daughters look so much like their famous mothers that they could almost pass as sisters. Ava Phillippe (22) looks like the twin of her mom Reese Witherspoon (45) and Kaia Gerber (20) could easily pass as an even more youthful version of her model mom Cindy Crawford (55). But even with the Royals there are such beautiful mother-daughter duos that we could almost believe to see twice. Or even three times in the case of the Jordanian royal family! On the occasion of the birthday of her two daughters, Queen Rania of Jordan (51) shared a photo of herself, Iman (25) and Salma (21). It is striking how similar the sisters not only look to each other, but also to their breathtakingly beautiful mother. The thick, dark mane, the shining eyes, the alert gaze – and even in the choice of colors for their tops, the queen and princesses are perfectly coordinated.









