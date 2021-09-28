“I’m done”: Kim Kardashian doesn’t want any more offspring

Kim Kardashian’s (40) family is complete! The Keeping up with the Kardashians protagonist has four children with her husband, Kanye West (44). In February of last year, however, she emphasized that she could well imagine having two more children. However, her age and career plans made her doubt whether or not to make that plan a reality. That hasn’t changed now either: Kim again made it clear that she’s done with baby planning!

On Ellen DeGeneres (63) show Ellen chatted Kim now about the pregnancy of her half-sister Kylie, who is expecting her second child from rapper Travis Scott (29). In the course of this, the US talk show host asked the 40-year-old whether she would also consider further offspring. But she then declared: “I think I’m done. I have a lot of kids. They’re enough for me.”

How happy Kim With her four kids North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2), she always stresses on Instagram. For example, in April she shared a family photo under which she made a sweet declaration of love for her children. “You will always be in my heart. I will love you even more tomorrow than today”she wrote.

advertisement

Instagram / kimkardashian Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children

advertisement







Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

advertisement

Instagram / kimkardashian Kim Kardashian with her children Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz