“I would immediately introduce the 2G rule”

Florian Weber is the joker in the city council. With his party “The Party” he often throws a satirical look at what is happening. But even Corona has not left him indifferent.

Fürstenfeldbruck – In a summer interview with Tagblatt editor Ingrid Zeilinger, he talks about the challenges as a landlord, his role in the city council and an impending duel for the mayor’s candidacy.

Mr. Weber, what is your personal conclusion after a year and a half of the corona pandemic?

Not meeting people is really bad for me. And as the owner of a pub, Corona is the death knell. A year before it burned, then everything went smoothly again, then Corona came. It’s not fun at all right now.

How did you experience your time as an entrepreneur with lockdown and to-go business?

We have an incredibly loyal customer base. The newly started delivery service was very well received. It’s still there, that was the only thing that saved us. Before the pandemic, we didn’t even have burger boxes or containers to pick up. I’m glad I didn’t have to send any of my permanent employees on short-time work. But they lack the tip that they live on in the restaurant business. The first bridging aid came immediately. I did not get the bridging aid two because it was closed in the reference months because of the fire. And I’m still waiting for the bridging aid three today.

Were there moments when you wanted to lock up?

I had this thought every day because things never went smoothly. As soon as we were allowed to open again, we had a burst pipe. There is not a week in which something doesn’t happen and I wonder why you still do it. But it’s what I can and love. But not like that. All savings are used up, you run into debts. Since the curfew has lapsed and the clubs are due to open again from October 1st, things will run smoothly again. It’s already a long way from what it was before, but somehow one is grateful for every relief. You won’t open the discos where people can dance and continue to insist on seating restrictions on me. You are just not allowed to lock again. If that happens, so will me.

You have been looking for a part-time job as a corona tester.

I was only a tester in the Backstage in Munich, these are my landlords. And at the Kohl fashion house, I worked as a corona test subcontractor for half a month.

And how was your experience?

I only had negative results. If it were only up to me, there would be no corona (laughs). Fortunately, I didn’t have to submit a positive test.

Does this give you a different view of the pandemic, regulations and safety measures?

Every now and then there were nonsensical ordinances. For example, that catering outside was allowed until 9 p.m. and inside until 10 p.m. But otherwise I said for the first time in my life what Markus Söder does is not that stupid at all. Even for a restaurateur, most of the regulations were sensible and correct, even if we were the ones who suffered. If I could, I would immediately make the 2G rule – i.e. access only for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered – as in Hamburg.

How do you see the current discussion about the tested?

Every landlord should be able to decide for himself. We currently have to record the dates and check in the guests. I have a bar and would rather let 70 people in and, unfortunately, exclude a few. They would have the opportunity to come back at any time. And you are not obliged to come to me. If you don’t want to be vaccinated, you don’t want to go to the clubhouse.

How many are there now?

If they come in groups of ten, I can manage 30. But sometimes couples come, then one table is used up.

As a host you are close to the people. How is the mood in Bruck?

My guests are mostly young people. Of course, after the fifth beer, I have to explain to them that they still have to put the mask on when they go to the bathroom. But no one has ever blamed me for why that is so. Neither have I had anyone who registered as Sylvester Stallone or Mickey Mouse. In the bubble in which I find myself, everyone understands the corona rules, accepts them, and most of them think they are good too. But when other guests come, for example from a conference, I also hear other things from the lateral thinker scene.

Many say it is a lost time.

My girlfriend is a teacher at high school, so I notice things that are not nice. I am particularly sorry for the young people who have just graduated from high school. What did we celebrate at Emmeringer See and Pucher Meer? Now they went straight to their studies, they have not yet seen the inside of the university. It was also bad for old people who were isolated in the nursing home. Especially if someone died there and some of the relatives were not even allowed to go to the palliative care unit. Those are lost last hours and minutes that you would otherwise have had in common. For me it's lost money, nothing more. We set up online conferences among friends and met in the evening. I got to work where many of my employees are friends. Then you meet and can take a little longer to settle the accounts and drink a beer together. I probably had more social contacts than others and therefore got through well psychologically.









What do people need now?

I think they need security. You have to tell them you can get out again, you no longer have to go to a seated concert, you no longer have to wear a mask in the cinema. This announcement may only come if it is justified. And it just takes a little lightheartedness that you don’t have to turn around again if you’ve forgotten your mask. That you don’t have to stand in the rain at the bakery because only two people are allowed in – just the real normal. And I’m looking forward to another 40 people singing into the same microphone at a karaoke party in the clubhouse. I don’t think it’ll come back right away.

So you don’t need a huge party on the market square, but normality?

We have to be through for a folk festival or the Oktoberfest. It would definitely be nice. When it’s over after spring, the home guild’s wine festival would be the first big festival. The cloister courtyard will not be enough for them. It could also rain at the old town festival, but people would come anyway.

The city council has been dealing with Corona since it met. How is the political work?

I’m not having any fun right now. I’ve never seen people hate each other so much. Nobody lets the other finish speaking, one grumbles afterwards. My personal theory is that we miss the beer tasting, the strong beer tapping and the Christmas party, where you just sit together and talk normally – not sorted by faction. The city council has not found each other, we are not showing any unity. The lectern made it better because not everyone talks forever, does not answer 15 times and is not called in.

You have requested a live stream of the meetings with Ms. Zierl. Does that improve the discussion?

I think so. The city councils will prevent citizens from witnessing the disputes. Personal allegations are easy to make, but if you can look at them, they may not be said. Only “The Party” will stick to the polemic. With so many points we were finished on time for the first livestream session, that didn’t happen that often. Then we could still go to the beer garden.

Speaking of polemics. You often have to put up with criticism for ridiculing too much. You’re already taking your city council mandate seriously, aren’t you?

I would say that. I’m glad I have this role as I don’t have to justify myself to an umbrella organization. In this way, we also reach people who would otherwise not vote. We suggested the livestream, for example. We were laughed at and we were told that this is technically impossible and unaffordable. Eight months later everyone has it on their electoral program. If it’s my job to dictate the people’s election manifesto eight months in advance, then I’ve used my mandate correctly. I’ve always voted very seriously, but sometimes it just doesn’t work. When we pat each other on the back because we are converting two bus stops a year to make them disabled-friendly, that cannot be taken seriously. Gaby Fröhlich has requested 100 times that we get a stair lift for wheelchair users to the conference room. We’re not talking about 10,000 euros, but it was always too expensive. We would need a wheelchair user in the city council, then it would work. At least after the renovation, we now have an elevator.

Which topics would you like to advance?

Definitely the longest water slide in the world (laughs). I think the ice rink. That is the only serious point we have in the election manifesto. We failed with the proposal to look for an investor. This proposal has now come from one of the largest parties. You don’t have to agree if I come up with the idea. The main thing is that it comes at some point. The ice rink would be what everyone has in their program. It was already clear before Corona that there was no money. Either you do it with an investor or you don’t. And I seriously want to get the traffic out of the city center. But that is only possible by blowing up the Amperbrücke. And I would like a roll-call vote on the microphones. That would be important for the public and transparency to see who voted and how. We’ll bring the application, but nobody wants that.

On the topic of the air base: How do you experience the discussion about intermunicipal cooperation?

In fact, I take myself out of there because it’s too much arguing for me. That would be something where the city council could agree. We will have to quarrel with the other municipalities, maybe we will also be able to let the quarrel out and negotiate. Mr. Raff can still set the course and look to keep the waves smooth. Then it decides whether the new OB can work with the other mayors or not.

Let us assume that an investor would realize a project. Are you building the longest water slide in the world?

If an investor came, he should build the ice rink. And if there are two donors, then the water slide too.

There is a new mayor. Are you going to run again?

Probably, but I’m afraid I’ll be overthrown. The Joe Kellerer believes he will be chosen by name. Now he has publicly challenged me to spot the candidate in a little bar Olympics. If I lose that, I won’t run for the party. He is allowed to choose the disciplines, and that is finger wrestling, arm wrestling, darts and the like. If he pulls this off, then he will be mayor, because with that name we win in Aich. I will still put up the man-high personal posters of mine with a sign saying “Vote Kellerer”. I would like to stand on the street as a cardboard comrade.