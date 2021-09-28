Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeNews'I see the positive in every negative'
News

‘I see the positive in every negative’

By Vimal Kumar
0
44




RTL>feeds>

January 24, 2020 – 1:00 p.m. clock

Nicolas Cage looks back on his glorious life – and he likes what he sees.

The 56-year-old actor has gone through many ups and downs in his life – but the Oscar winner says there is nothing in his life that he regrets. The Hollywood star simply believes that “everything leads to something” and that there are both bumpy and good times in every life.




In an interview with People magazine, Cage, who will soon be featured in the science fiction film ‘Color from Space’, sums up: “I don’t regret anything because I think everything leads to something. I see the positives in every negative and the gold in every lead. ” When asked what advice he would give his younger self, the Oscar winner muses and then adds. “I would have said keep it simple when it comes to your search for life experience. Maybe simplify it a little so it doesn’t overshadow your work.” He admits: “I had wanderlust. I wanted to go everywhere, see everything and experience everything. If I had had less of it, I could have concentrated more on work.”

Last year Nicholas married for the fourth time. However, the marriage to Erika Koike lasted just four days before the ‘Mandy’ star requested that it be annulled.

BANG Showbiz


Previous articleError causes absurdly high transaction fees
Next articleNicole Poturalski: For the first time, she talks about the love affair with Brad Pitt
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv