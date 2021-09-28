‘I see the positive in every negative’

The 56-year-old actor has gone through many ups and downs in his life – but the Oscar winner says there is nothing in his life that he regrets. The Hollywood star simply believes that “everything leads to something” and that there are both bumpy and good times in every life.

In an interview with People magazine, Cage, who will soon be featured in the science fiction film ‘Color from Space’, sums up: “I don’t regret anything because I think everything leads to something. I see the positives in every negative and the gold in every lead. ” When asked what advice he would give his younger self, the Oscar winner muses and then adds. “I would have said keep it simple when it comes to your search for life experience. Maybe simplify it a little so it doesn’t overshadow your work.” He admits: “I had wanderlust. I wanted to go everywhere, see everything and experience everything. If I had had less of it, I could have concentrated more on work.”

Last year Nicholas married for the fourth time. However, the marriage to Erika Koike lasted just four days before the ‘Mandy’ star requested that it be annulled.