Highest paid actresses 2020 revealed, Sofía Vergara leads

Left: Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 © 2020 Warner Bros. Pictures

Middle: Sofía Vergara in “Modern Family” © 2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.

Right: Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Woman © 2020 Universal Pictures

Source: Forbes

With a long delay (the men’s list was published in August) Wirtschaftsmagazin has Forbes published the Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses in Hollywood for the year 020. As with the men, the earnings are estimates based on agent information, advertising deals, box office results from the films, and industry reports. Not only fees and profit sharing are taken into account, but also all advertising deals and other income. The survey period was between June 1, 2019 and June 1, 2020.

The effects of the Corona crisis and the associated decrease in income are clearly visible. In total, the ten women earned $ 254 million, around 20% less than last year’s top 10 total revenue. Once again there is an enormous gender discrepancy. The top 10 men earned more than twice as much as women in the same period.

For the first time has “Modern Family”-Star Sofia Vergara managed to take the top spot on the list after being a permanent presence in the top 5 for the past few years. For the final “Modern Family”Season, Vergara raked in around half a million US dollars per episode. She was also a member of the jury “America’s Got Talent” committed and will earn $ 10 million per season of the show. Your remaining money comes from numerous advertising and license deals. At $ 43 million, it was still slightly below the previous year. The complete list and other versions:









1. Sofía Vergara – $ 43 million

2. Angelina Jolie – $ 35.5 million

3rd Gal Gadot – $ 31.5 million

4. Melissa McCarthy – $ 25 million

5. Meryl Streep – $ 24 million

6. Emily Blunt – $ 22.5 million

7. Nicole Kidman – $ 22 million

8. Ellen Pompeo – $ 19 million

9. Elisabeth Moss – $ 16 million

10. Viola Davis – $ 15.5 million

Last year’s winner Scarlett Johansson didn’t even make it into the top ten. For that she would have Black Widow used in the cinemas, of whose revenue she would have had a percentage share. The only woman on the list this year thanks to Marvel is Angelina Joliethat thanks satter Eternals-Gage immediately took second place – after a few years’ absence from the list.

Next to Vergara are Elisabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman and Ellen Pompeo the only women who were among the top earners last year. However, all three took less than in the previous survey period. Reached her highest position so far for it Emily Blunt thanks to their fees for A Quiet Place 2 and Disney’s upcoming film Jungle Cruise. Gal Gadots Income comes from Wonder Woman 1984 as well as the Netflix-Action thriller Red Notice. By the way, Jolie and Blunt are the only actresses on the list who owe most of their income to movies. The other eight earned mostly from regular television and streaming. Only $ 58 million of the top 10 total came from movie fees.

For comparison, you can find the previous year’s list here.