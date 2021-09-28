Gwyneth Paltrow’s definite reaction to Affleck and JLo’s old, new romance

Many had waited for the first official pictures of the Hollywood dream couple – until Lopez and Affleck walked together on Friday evening and visibly in love over the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. It has been known for some time that the 52-year-old and the 49-year-old are a couple again after a long separation. Now the red carpet on the Lido became their first big joint appearance after the love comeback. To the delight of photographers and fans, J.Lo and Affleck came to the premiere of the historical spectacle “The Last Duel”. With all this excitement, director got caught Ridley Scott and Affleck’s co-stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer almost something in the background.









Ben Affleck seemed to be enjoying the moment: First he got out of the limousine alone, had himself photographed and grinned. Then he opened the back door – and Jennifer Lopez stepped out in an extremely low-cut white dress. Arm in arm, the two ran across the red carpet and beamed at each other again and again. The couple could be seen cuddling and kissing in the premiere palace. After only suggestive photos of the two were circulating for months, they made their love official on the red carpet. On Instagram, however, they had already presented themselves cuddly on JLo’s 52nd birthday.