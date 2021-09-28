Grand Isle – Stormy Times for Nicolas Cage: New Film Reaches Retail

Including different personalities in the house during a hurricane has already proven to be the case Burning Bright or Crawl as the right decision with explosive consequences. The upcoming psychological thriller Grand Isle by filmmaker Stephen S. Campanelli, however, rules out the animal killers of his two genre colleagues for a much more subtle threat. Nicolas Cage plays here (recently also in Primal or the HP Lovecraft adaptation Color out of space was to be seen) a jealous husband who has to watch as his neglected wife invites a young, extremely attractive man into their common house – only to protect against the approaching hurricanes, as she firmly claims. But the tide quickly turned and the situation escalated. Much too late, Buddy recognizes (Luke Benward, Dumplin ‘), the macabre goals of his two hosts Walter (Nicolas Cage) and Fancy (KaDee Strickland, Anacondas, The Curse – The Grudge) really pursue. The first tracks are already being laid in the first trailer for the German home cinema premiere on October 15th. Because this couple seems to have bodies in the basement …









Cage is currently making a small comeback and knew how with films Mandy and Color out of space finally to convince critics again. Soon you can see him in the self-deprecating meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent of Lionsgate and the Animatronics Nightmare Willy’s Wonderland admire who stands out from Five Nights at Freddy’s inspired shows.

Grand Isle takes us back to 1988: A threatening hurricane looms over a sleepy nest in the southern states. Walter and Fancy Franklins give shelter to the laborer Buddy until the storm subsides. In their stately Victorian mansion, Fancy tries to seduce the young Army veteran, while Walter begs him to kill his wife for a substantial sum. Buddy becomes the plaything of the evil Franklins: Never trust a cranky couple whose basement you are not allowed to enter!

Written on 07/28/2020 by Torsten Schrader

That could be interesting too