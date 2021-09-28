Global Citizen Festival – Billie Eilish is far from being Greta Thunberg – culture

At the weekend, the music industry celebrated a mega-event with the Global Citizen Festival. Why was the media response so modest?

Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Metallica, Lang Lang, Elton John, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and BTS, to name a few: Between September 25th and 26th, some of the biggest names in the music business performed on Global Citizen Live ” on.

However, hardly anyone noticed that these stars had teamed up for a good cause. “Global Citizen Live” hardly took place in the media. In the name of global vaccination equality, the concert was hardly an issue for the general public.

Legend: Lots of stars, hardly any spectators: Jennifer Lopez was in the limelight in Los Angeles.

Keystone / EVAN AGOSTINI



No comparison with the predecessors

Why haven’t the big names attracted more attention? There are good role models for successful mega-events. First and foremost, the “Live Aid” concert, which in 1985 brought in around 40 million British pounds (more than 80 million Swiss francs at the time) for the starving people in Ethiopia.

In the wake of “Live Aid” there were other concerts that couldn’t be avoided. In 1988 the music industry celebrated Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday, effectively protesting against the apartheid regime in South Africa.

In 1992, Queen said goodbye to their singer Freddie Mercury and at the same time raised money for AIDS research. In 2001, a heartbreaking concert was held in New York in honor of the police and firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.









Missing was yesterday

With its multiple stages on six continents, “Global Citizen Live” saw itself in the tradition of Live Aid. But the success of that time cannot be repeated so easily.

The fans no longer sit spellbound in front of the television to admire their favorite musicians. These are omnipresent in the media anyway. And the appearances on Global Citizen Live can be checked on the Internet at a later date anyway. Missing was yesterday.

Legend: Just a niche product? Ed Sheeran on the Paris stage of Global Citizen.

Keystone



The giants are dying out

In addition, there are hardly any stars that everyone can agree on today. Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Prince are all dead, Madonna is drifting more and more into insignificance. And Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran are just niche products despite their immense success.

The music industry continues to fragment, although this is not a new phenomenon. With Live 8, Bob Geldof ventured an internationalized remake of Live Aid in 2005. Despite a huge cast of stars, the most powerful people in the world who were just holding a G8 meeting in Schottlang were completely unimpressed by Live 8.

That wasn’t surprising. The music scene has long since ceased to be the focus of pop culture. Athletes, influencers and political activists are the big pop stars today.

Figureheads wanted

It is not for nothing that Greta Thunberg has had more media coverage than Global Citizen Live over the past few days. Perhaps the event just lacked a personality of Thunberg’s caliber who would carry the hope of global vaccination equality into the world.

At Live Aid, Bob Geldof was the figurehead who carried the whole world with her with the slogan “Feed The World”. Despite scandals over his private life and tax debts, Geldof still clings to the image of a saint.

In fact, the contentious Irishman is still funding humanitarian projects in Africa today. No wonder that Live Aid is copied a lot, but remains unmatched even after 36 years.