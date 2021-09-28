George Clooney still hates Batman & Robin and his performance in it

George Clooney in Batman & Robin (1997) © Warner Bros. Pictures

Sources: The Howard Stern Show, Empire

George Clooney is probably the best example, alongside Jennifer Aniston, of an actor whose career began on television before he climbed the top of Hollywood’s Olympus. The former star “Emergency Room” has long been part of the absolute Hollywood elite and has already played in a colorful mix of big audience hits and more demanding art-house films. There was an Oscar for his performance in Syriana, another as a producer of Argo. In addition to acting, Clooney has also built a successful filmmaking career. His latest directorial work The Midnight Sky is currently at Netflix to see.

But Clooney’s film career almost shook at the very beginning, due to a film that was supposed to be his big blockbuster breakthrough. During his time as Dr. Doug Ross at “Emergency Room” he became Val Kilmer’s successor Batman & Robin occupied. Clooney’s greatest film hits up to then were From Dusk Till Dawn and the Romcom Days like this… with Michelle Pfeiffer. Batman & Robin was his chance to finally prove himself as a movie star, after all he became part of one of the most successful Hollywood franchises ever.

Most of you probably know how that turned out. Batman & Robin disappointed at the box office and with its involuntary comedy is still considered one of the worst comic adaptations of all time. Keyword: bat nipple. The film buried the franchise for the next eight years, until Christopher Nolan brought it back to life with a radically different approach.









Even as a child and then a big fan of Schumacher’s Batman Forever, I found Batman & Robin already stupid. Clooney has not minced his mouth when it comes to the flick since his experience and openly admits how terrible it was. Most recently, in a conversation with Howard Stern, he came back to the film and explained how much it still hurts him to see the film: (from English)

It is so bad. It really hurts physically to see the movie. You zap through the channels, then the film suddenly pops up and I just think: “Oh no, no, no!”

The truth is, I was bad in the movie. And it’s a terrible … Akiva Goldsman, who has since won a Screenplay Oscar, wrote the script, and it’s a terrible script. He says it himself. I’m terrible at it, and I say so too. Joel Schumacher, who recently passed away, agreed that the film didn’t work. We all admit we screwed this up right.

Clooney’s career has Batman & Robin fortunately not harmed, and in fact he later celebrated even greater success in Hollywood than any other Batman actor before him. Nevertheless, his experience as a bat man left him deeply traumatized and he strongly advised his friend Ben Affleck not to take on the role when she in him Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was offered. As Clooney likes to admit, he was wrong and Affleck did a great job.

Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will soon find their Batman roles in Warners The-FlashEmbody film again. Her return, of course, begs the question of whether any more previous Batman cast members could return. However, Clooney has no illusions that someone would ask him:

It’s funny – they haven’t called me yet! Somehow I didn’t get that call. You didn’t ask me for my nipples. So there are some things that you just can never know. But I know this.

I think the need for bat nipples in the cinema is actually covered for all eternity.