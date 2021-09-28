Fraud process against German Onecoin processors starts

After many years of investigations, proceedings against those responsible for the German payment processor for the Onecoin fraud system relating to an alleged cryptocurrency have started before the Münster Regional Court. As Merkur reported on September 20, there are Manon H. and Frank R., a couple from Greven and Martin B., a lawyer from Munich, on trial.

Payment processor for crypto fraud

The company of the accused IMS GmbH is said to have received customer funds for the purchase of the allegedly existing crypto currency Onecoin and transferred a large proportion to tax havens and funds abroad. With a total of more than 88,000 incoming payments for Onecoin, tens of thousands of Germans are also said to be affected.









By concealing the origin of the money, lawyer Martin B. is said to have helped transfer 75 million euros to a fund in the Cayman Islands and also to have transferred 20 million euros to London. The defendants deny the allegations and state that they were deceived by the Onecoin founder and only worked as a service provider for her.

Pyramid system instead of Bitcoin replacement

The fraudulent crypto project Onecoin was founded in 2015 by the Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova. As Cointelegraph reported in 2018, Onecoin follows a classic pyramid system. Onecoin lured with the promise of “being the next Bitcoin”, although the project was not even based on a blockchain.

The fraud project and its aftershocks are arguably the most sensational case in the history of the crypto industry. Not only is a film about Onecoin to be made in which Kate Winslet plays, but a separate BBC series is already in the works. The former marketing director of Onecoin, who is in custody, announced in December 2020 that he wanted to come to an agreement with the public prosecutor.