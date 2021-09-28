Fit over 40: The influence of hormones and metabolism

Is it just a matter of discipline? Celebrities in particular often show us how to do it: Top fit and dream bodies over 40. But can everyone still get their body into shape from mid-life or is that just an illusion? FITBOOK has looked at the study situation.

At the beginning of the 1990s, one could admire the six-pack of Mark Wahlberg alias Marky Mark in underwear on huge posters. The impressive thing: Today, three decades later, the 50-year-old Wahlberg still impresses with a body in top shape. Stars like Jason Statham, Halle Berry and Jennifer Aniston also show us that you can have a dream body even in middle age. Of course you have to consider that these celebrities have not only discipline but also work-out gurus, nutritionists, cooks and the like to support them. So we ask ourselves: Can anyone over 40 actually still be really fit? Or does it get more difficult with age? We looked at the scientific situation on this.

The fairy tale of a lame metabolism from 40

The truism stubbornly persists that the metabolism slows down from around mid-20s and then falls into the basement from 40 onwards. That sounds somehow plausible, since the body is no longer growing and therefore theoretically would have to consume fewer calories. It would also explain why we put on more and more pounds as we get older, even though we feel like we are eating the same amount. But these assumptions are actually wrong.

In a recent meta-study, researchers analyzed the data from over 6,600 people from 29 countries between the ages of eight days and 95 years.1 The astonishing finding: At around 20 years of age, a person’s basal metabolic rate stagnates – that is, the number of calories that the body consumes in order to maintain all vital processes. However, contrary to what was assumed, the basal metabolic rate does not decrease from mid-life, according to the study, but only from the age of 60. And there, too, the slowdown is relatively small at 0.7 percent per year.

This means that your metabolism is relatively stable between the ages of 20 and 60. These are the best prerequisites for losing weight and building muscles even after the age of 40.

The hormonal balance changes

Knowledge of the fact that the hormonal balance changes over the course of life is likely to be widespread. Women in particular are likely to perceive it more clearly – through menstruation and later in life through menopause. Unlike women, men do not go through menopause, but they too notice a change in their hormonal balance. This is often indicated by a sharp drop in performance and a reduced libido. But what influence do the hormones have on the fitness of the over 40s?

In men

The fact is that from around the age of 30 in men, the level of testosterone in the body slowly decreases. Since the male sex hormone testosterone is also responsible for building muscle and performance, a very low testosterone levels negatively affect fitness. If men notice a lack of drive, less muscle strength and a decrease in sexual desire, they should have their testosterone value determined by a doctor.

Only if you have been shown to have low testosterone levels and suffer from it, the doctor can, if necessary, prescribe a remedy to remedy the deficiency. But testosterone substitution is controversial. According to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) and the evaluation of study results, there is no evidence that the agents prolong life, significantly improve sexuality or increase fitness and health. Even in a study of men over 60, there was only a slight improvement in fitness after three years of testosterone substitution.2

The KBV points out that testosterone substitution can have side effects such as thickening of the blood with a risk of thrombosis, increased blood lipids, headaches, prostate problems, swelling of the chest, mood swings and high blood pressure.

In women

In women, on the other hand, the hormonal balance often changes in their early 40s. In the so-called premenopause, the ovaries slow down hormone production. This leads to an imbalance in estrogen. Menstruation can be irregular, heavier or longer. In addition, there are complaints such as nervousness and irritability, loss of performance, hot flashes, depressive moods, sleep problems and loss of libido.

But there is good news: in women who do light or intense sport, the symptoms in the premenopause and menopause are less pronounced than in women who are not active in sport.3 In men, too, regular exercise leads to higher testosterone levels.4th Experts even recommend doing weight training, especially from mid-life, to prevent age-related muscle loss. For health reasons alone, you should keep fit from 40.

Long-term study shows: it’s never too late for sport

This study has it all: There are 30 years between the first examination of the test subjects and the second. In 1966, five 20-year-old men underwent a comprehensive physiological examination in Dallas, USA.5 They were then initially prescribed a three-week bed rest. The results afterwards were terrifying: a faster resting heart rate, increased blood pressure and a complete decline in general fitness. This was followed by an eight-week phase of endurance training and the test subjects regained their full fitness.

The same men were examined 30 years later, now around the age of 50. They were put on a training program again. After six months, they had lost weight, had lower blood pressure, and were similar in fitness to what they had been at the age of 20 when they started the study. Based on the study results, the researchers recommended walking, cycling and jogging to help people stay fit as they get older.

But strength training shouldn’t be neglected either. As an international study has shown, there is a possible link between the decline in muscle mass and an increased health risk in men 45 and over.6th “Throughout the study it became clear how important it is for middle-aged men to lose as little muscle mass as possible in order to minimize the risk of cardiovascular disease,” concluded the lead author of the study, Stefanos Tyrovolas.

Conclusion

In the end, it can be said that if you are over 40 and you neither have the ambitions nor the discipline to train yourself a six-pack like Mark Wahlberg or Halle Berry, you should still keep fit and do sports – for health reasons alone! From a scientific point of view, there are no good excuses.

