First picture of the TV series released

As part of this year’s “The Last of Us” day, the people in charge of Naughty Dog also published a first picture of the upcoming HBO television series. Neil Druckmann, the creative director behind the games, posted a picture on Twitter in which you can already see Joel and Ellie. The popular characters are played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

A date has still not been set

Druckmann, who is also involved as a screenwriter and director on the TV series, pointed out that he was overwhelmed when he first saw Pascal and Ramsey in full costume. He had the feeling that Joel and Ellie were truly standing before him. He can’t wait to show fans more about the TV series.

However, Naughty Dog has not yet been able to name a start date for the series. As soon as the relevant information is communicated, we will bring you up to date.

More on the subject: The Last of Us – Neil Druckmann directs television series

With the first season of the television series, the first part of the “The Last of Us” games will also be retold. Nonetheless, there will be completely new scenes, characters and stories that should allow fans of the games to immerse themselves even deeper into the world. Expectations from HBO are also quite high after taking a high financial risk.









If you are interested, you can discover more news about “The Last of Us” in our topic overview.

When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: “Hooooooly shit! It’s Joel & Ellie! 😭! “ The @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog‘s The Last of Us is full steam ahead! Can’t wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!! pic.twitter.com/trq9N340FW – Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2021





More news about The Last of Us.