If we want to know what is going on in the world of our favorite celebrities, influencers and co., Our fingers cannot help but than opening the Instagram app first. After all, we can find all the updates we need there. Kylie Jenner is a lady who is always active and has the entire network in her hands. With 208 million followers, according to an evaluation by Statista (December 2020), she is the fifth most followed person on the social media platform. No wonder that every step she takes there cannot go completely unnoticed. The 23-year-old is now causing a lot of confusion for her fans by only 28 people follows and they no longer even include their closest friends. Does Kylie want to show that she is finally fed up with certain people around her?

Kylie Jenner no longer follows these people on Instagram

Usually we break up with people or try to keep our distance from certain situations that are not good for us. But do they also include good friends? Apparently for Kylie Jenner, because she has really cleaned out her follower list on Instagram and limited to just 28 people. This includes only her parents Kris and Caitlyn, her sisters Kendall, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, her baby daddy Travis Scott, fan pages and her own skincare brand Kylie Skin. Surprisingly, she split up with her good friend Sofia Richie, with whom she flew to Europe in 2019. But she is not the only close confidante she no longer follows. Family friends Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson, their former assistant Victoria Villarroel, and even hers long-time make-up artist Ariel Tejeda have lost her as a follower. Your fans are now confused and come back with tweets like “Why did Kylie unfollow everyone on Instagram? Omg” or “Omg no wtf Kylie has started a big mucking out campaign on Instagram“. Was this one of her New Year’s resolutions? That will remain her secret.

