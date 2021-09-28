FBI Violence Statistics 2020: Homicides Sharply Rise in the United States

As of: 09/28/2021 10:50 a.m.

In 2020 there were more murders in the USA than it has been in a long time. The number of homicides increased by 30 percent nationwide. Experts see the reasons in the pandemic, but also in the consequences of George Floyd’s death.

By Julia Kastein, ARD-Studio Washington

“Shocking statistics from the FBI,” the presenter announced on the CBS evening news: The number of murders in the United States has risen faster than ever since the surveys began in 1960. Last year there were 21,000 homicides nationwide – 30 percent more than 2019.



But even if the statistics may still be shocking: The acts themselves are usually only worth a small report. Body with gunshot wounds found in the corridor of an apartment complex, man shot in car, 23-year-old killed in a parking lot, according to the short news about the murders of the past three days in the local section of the Washington Post.

High rise in Portland

The increase in homicides in Washington and the surrounding area is even comparatively low at 19 percent – in Portland on the west coast it rose by as much as 83 percentage points. In New Orleans it was 60 percent. It is "terrible", says the former police chief of the city, Ronald Serpas, who now works as a criminologist for the broadcaster CBS.









Three quarters of the victims are killed by gunshots: Because there are many highly potent weapons in circulation and they are often fired into the crowd at random, according to Serpas.

Total number of crimes decreased

The experts still do not agree on what exactly led to the increase. Because overall, the number of crimes in the USA fell in 2020 – for example robbery and property crimes. But violent crimes such as murder and aggravated assault increased.

Search for causes

Two aspects certainly played a role, says Richard Rosenfeld, criminologist from the University of Missouri at CNN: “The record increase last summer coincided with the social unrest over police violence after the death of George Floyd. And of course with the pandemic.”

In addition, more people would have bought a weapon in 2020. And the more people had a gun, the more often they would fire and the more people would die.

More than half of the victims are black

Over 50 percent of the murder victims last year were black – although they only make up around 13 percent of the population. According to FBI statistics, at least a third of the alleged perpetrators were also African American.

The black pastor Carl Day, who campaigns against gun violence in Philadelphia, says on CBS: “A lot of guys tell me that their best friends are no longer interested in sports, but in drugs, in violence, that they get guns.”

The criminologist sees joint responsibility for the police

But the police are also partly responsible for the development, according to criminologist Janice Iwana from the American University in Washington at ABC:

Two things happened after the protests: Police officers are afraid for their lives and are no longer doing their job properly. And secondly: the trust of the population has suffered and therefore they do not even call the police if a situation could turn criminal. Because they’re not sure what the law enforcement officers are going to do.

Authority wants to research the cause

Despite a significant increase, the murder rates are still well below the level of the early 1990s. But the new head of the CDC’s highest health authority, Rochelle Walensky, still speaks of a threat to US public health.

Because stricter gun laws are politically unenforceable, the CDC now wants to do very little research into the causes – the US gun lobby had successfully prevented this for years. And Walensky is accordingly cautious in the CNN interview:

“I know that people who are afraid of this type of research always hear the word control after the word gun. But for me, it’s not about gun control. I’m about preventing gun violence and death by guns.”