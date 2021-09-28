Fast and Furious 9: Han Returns

Fast and Furious 9 is just the beginning of the grand finale of the Dom Toretto saga. The blockbuster with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and John Cena is supposed to take family conflicts and action spectacles to a new level. So in the film Dom Toretto’s brother and even a journey into space awaits us.

What else do we have to say about the German Theatrical release as well as plot, cast, trailer and sequels know, find out here.

This article is regularly updated with the latest information.

When will Fast and Furious 9 be in cinemas in Germany?

Fast and Furious 9 will hit theaters in Germany on July 15, 2021. At the IMAX screenings of the Bolliden blockbuster, German viewers can also expect an exclusive preview for Jurassic World 3: A New Age.

Is there a trailer for the action film with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez?

There are already numerous videos for the latest part of the series, including an almost four-minute trailer from April 2021.

The almost four-minute trailer for Fast & Furious 9:

Fast and Furious 9 – Trailer 2 (German) HD

Into space? The plot of the blockbuster with Vin Diesel

the official synopsis of Fast and Furious 9 as follows:

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and his young son Brian, but they know that danger always lurks beyond the peaceful horizon. This time around, the danger will force Dom to do that Sins of his past confront when he wants to save the people who mean most to him.

His crew are banding together to prevent a world-shaking plot led by the most skilled hit man and high-performance driver they have ever met: a man who also happens to be Dom’s lost brother Jakob.

Jacob works with F&F8 villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). The “sins of the past” from the synopsis should be the reason why the Toretto brothers can’t stand each other.

In addition, stars and trailers have hinted at what has long been speculated / dreamed of: Fast and Furious 9 is traveling into space.

The Cast: Which actors are there and why is Han back?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham have left the spin-off series for the time being. But the ninth film in the main series is still not lacking in stars.

The following regular actors from the Fast and Furious series will be there:

Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto

as Dom Toretto Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

as Letty Ortiz Jordana Brewster as Mia

as Mia Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

as Roman Pearce Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker

as Tej Parker Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsay

Why is Han returning to Fast and Furious?

One of the biggest secrets is the return of the believed dead Han Lue (Sung Kang) in Fast and Furious 9. The character who has become a fan favorite since Tokyo Drift had actually blessed the time. But the trailers revealed early on that Han would be there again. But how? Was he never dead? Is it a clone? Does he have a twin?









The cast of Fast and Furious 9

Most likely, Han survived the Tokyo crash caused by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). The spin-off Hobbs and Shaw has already introduced sci-fi elements that could help with this. More important than the “how” is the “where”, i.e. the question of where Han was in the events between Fast and Furious 6 and 9.

More returnees in the cast of Fast and Furious 9:

Charlize Theron as a cipher

as a cipher Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw

as Magdalene Shaw Sung Kang as Han Lue

as Han Lue Lucas Black as Sean Boswell (known from Tokyo Drift)

as Sean Boswell (known from Tokyo Drift) Bow wow as a Twinkie (known from Tokyo Drift)

as a Twinkie (known from Tokyo Drift) Jason Tobin as Earl Hu (known from Tokyo Drift)

Literally largest cast in Fast and Furious 9 but revolves around the Toretto family. When casting Dom Toretto’s estranged brother Jakob, the creators chose John Cena, a wrestler who could fill the The Rock-shaped void in the series.

The newcomers to the line-up of the franchise:

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

as Jakob Toretto Cardi B as Leysa

as Leysa Michael Rooker as a buddy

In addition to rapper Cardi B and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Michael Rooker, Anna Sawai (Ninja Assassin), Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders), reggaeton star Ozuna and mixed martial arts fighter Franchis Ngannou also join the cast.

Direction and script: Two big changes for the action film franchise

There are two big changes going on behind the scenes of the franchise. One follows on from the “good old days”. Because Justin Lin returns to the F&F family return. As the director of parts 3 to 6, he is largely responsible for the longevity and renewal of the franchise as a blockbuster.

The biggest Fast and Furious change is in the script

There is a considerable break on the part of the script. Because for the first time since Part 2 of the series, Chris Morgan did not write the script. The regular writer of six Fast and Furious films has moved to the spin-off series Hobbs and Shaw for the time being.

© Universal Vin Diesel and Sung Kang in the trailer

Instead of this Daniel Casey wrote the template for Part 9. Casey is best known for writing the science fiction film Kin.

The End of Fast and Furious: What Do We Know About Parts 10 and 11?

After part 9, the action film series about Vin Diesel should be heading for its finale. Fast and Furious ends after 11 films. A double final as big as Avengers is under discussion.

Universal will not let go of its most successful franchise completely. Further spin-offs are already being planned. This includes the sequel Hobbs & Shaw 2 with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

