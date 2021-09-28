Fan needs more than 40,000 blocks







Harry Potter actress Emma Watson in Minecraft? A fan immortalized the actress in a huge building. Pictured: Mojang Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures.



Many impressive Harry Potter buildings have already been created in the world of Minecraft – from Hogwarts to Diagon Alley. But a huge portrait of Hermione actress Emma Watson should represent a new kind of creation. For that a fan needed a lot of time and, above all, blocks.

Emma Watson in Minecraft

as Hermione Granger Actress Emma Watson played herself in the hearts of many teenagers and became a Harry Potter legend. There are also many admirers of the actress among Minecraft fans.

A Minecraft gamer has risen to the challenge of creating a huge pixel art portrait the actress and make a friend happy with it.

For the gigantic picture, the builder even chose the difficult route. Because in survival mode you cannot freely dispose of the blocks you want, you have to laboriously find them. Overall he needed for it a whole 42,000 blockswhich is a hell of a lot in Minecraft dimensions!

The surprise for the recipient was more than successful, as was the documentation of the difficult construction project in this one Youtube video shows:









How long did the project last?

With the help of some Minecraft allies who helped collect the resources, the hardworking creator needed whole 30 hoursto complete the picture of the Harry Potter actress.

Through the integrated Minecraft mapwhich enables a bird’s eye view of a certain area of ​​the world, the pixel art portrait becomes visible.

In the Reddit thread, the community is enthusiastic about the result and almost donated the creation 3,000 upvotes.

A Reddit user gives insights into how exactly this pixel image of Emma Watson could have been created. Apparently there is certain programswho can place the framework for the picture in the world and thus save some of the work. Even the setting of the blocks in your inventory can be automated with it. Still, such an image requires a lot of preparation and planning to be implemented.

