Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Ex-employee unpacks: Britney Spears was bugged

By Arjun Sethi
This is what Britney Spears’ (39) life really looked like in the past few years! The pop singer has been under the tutelage of her father Jamie (69) for 13 years. But for a few weeks the musician has been resisting him in this role and made appalling conditions public during the court process. A former employee is now also unpacking – and not only confirms Britney’s statements, but reveals spicy details!

Alex Vlasov, a former employee of the security company Jamie hired for his daughter, packs in the documentation “Controlling Britney Spears” from The New York Times. “That reminded me of someone who was in jail”he describes Britney’s life. Her cell phone was monitored around the clock – conversations with her mother, boyfriend and close friends were no longer secret. “Your own cell phone and your private messages were often used to control them,” accuses the 30-year-old. One day he was even asked to delete the contents of a USB stick. “They looked very nervous and they said it was extremely sensitive – so that no one should know about it,” he recalls. His alarm bells would have rang and he would have kept a copy secret. The content is more than 180 hours of footage from Britney’s bedroom.

Jamie has already been contacted about the new revelations – his lawyer made a statement: “All of his actions were within the scope of the powers conferred on him by the court.” Everything was always done in coordination with Britney and her court-appointed lawyer. Edan Yemini is the CEO and founder of the security company Jamie hired. A statement by his attorney stated: “Mr. Yemini and Black Box have always stayed within professional, ethical and legal boundaries and they take great pride in the work they have done to protect Ms. Spears for many years.”

