EToro’s DeFi portfolio competes with banks in the investment business

The multi-asset investment platform eToro (website) has launched a DeFi portfolio that offers investors long-term exposure to projects in the DeFi ecosystem and enables them to bypass banks when investing money.

ZThe aim of the DeFi portfolio, be it people who do not have the time or the know-how to study the whitepaper for every possible system, to summarize a selection of crypto assets in a DeFi CopyPortfolio.

Decentralized financing (DeFi) aims to bypass traditional financial intermediaries by transferring financial services to the blockchain – in other words: DeFi no longer lets banks play along. Rather than just decentralizing transactions (as with Bitcoin), DeFi aims to decentralize larger parts of the financial industry. This is achieved with smart contracts, i.e. computer codes that make it possible to carry out complex transfers, agreements and contracts between two parties directly on the blockchain without the need for approval or supervision by third parties (the banks and authorities).

The portfolio offers investors a ready-made, fee-free exposure to various market topics and spreads the risk through passive investment on various cryptos. “

In addition, it contains both smart contract blockchains and a selection of protocols, so that investors can immerse themselves in various areas of DeFi without having to do long research.

EToro’s DeFi portfolio includes eleven DeFi cryptoassets: Ether (ETH), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), Yearn.finance (YFI), Decentraland (MANA), Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), Basic Attention Token (BAT) and Maker (MKR).

Initial investments start at $ 1,000, and investors can access tools and charts to track the portfolio’s performance while eToro’s social feed keeps them updated on developments in the DeFi sector.ft











