Ethereum price again above $ 3,000: Institutional investors buy ETH futures

The Ethereum token Ether (ETH) rebounded on September 26 after a massive drop earlier in the week. The price on Coinbase fell to as much as 2,651 US dollars.

The ETH / USD rate rose 3.63 percent to hit a daily high of $ 3,030. With the rise, Ether made a 14.3 percent retracement from the previous week’s low of $ 2,651. This shows that traders have tried not to lose their optimism.

Last week the ETH price fell on a series of news from China. There was a sharp sell-off in the cryptocurrency market on Monday after uncertainty emerged when heavily indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande caused a slump in the stock market.

There was a rebound shortly thereafter, but then another sell-off occurred on Friday after the Chinese central bank ruled cryptocurrency transactions illegal. Nevertheless, the ether bulls were able to hold their own and let the price rise again above the psychologically important mark of 3,000 US dollars.

ETH / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

It is similar for some top cryptocurrencies. The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) hit a daily high of $ 43,767 after a 2.49 percent increase on Coinbase. Meanwhile, Uniswap UNI’s token also gained more than 19 percent, making it the best-performing crypto asset in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Ether’s biggest competitors, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), performed rather poorly. ADA / USD is down over 5 percent and SOL / USD is down over 3 percent in 24 hours.

Institutional demand

The gains at Ether were also preceded by a positive report from JPMorgan Chase. The study said that institutional investors are getting more and more into the ether market.

JPMorgan analysts believe that investor interest in Ether is due to the ongoing hype in the areas of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT). It was also said that the 21-day average of the Ethereum Futures premium has climbed to 1 percent above the ETH spot price. The authors relied on data recorded by the Chicago Stock Exchange since August.









Ethereum futures daily chart. Source: TradingView

The JPMorgan report coincided with a record ETH outflow on the crypto exchanges, data from CryptoQuant shows. At the time of going to press, the net ETH reserves on the trading platforms had dropped to 18.44 million ETH, compared to 23.94 million ETH a year ago.

In this context: China tightens crypto ban: more Ethereum decline than Bitcoin

The independent analyst PostyXBT expected also another potential rebound in the ether markets. Explained that the recent decline in cryptocurrency has now put it in a classic accumulation area, as shown in the graph below.

Weekly ETH / USD chart with accumulation area. Source: PostyXBT, TradingView

“The end of the week is just as important for ETH today as the price tests the previous highs as support,” said the analyst.

“In this area, it would be logical if there was a higher low. Here I’ve bought more for both long-term and short-term trading. The risk / reward ratio looks good after a correction of 33 percent from the local top.”

The views and opinions contained herein are those of the author only and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every step of investing and trading carries a risk and one should research well before making a decision.