Ethereum expert gave a keynote in North Korea and is behind bars for it

The crypto expert Virgil Griffith is going to jail for around six years for allegedly giving North Korea technical information on how US sanctions can be circumvented with cryptocurrencies.

On Monday the deal was perfect: The Ethereum expert Virgil Griffith, who until two years ago held a responsible position at the Ethereum Foundation, made his way to the US District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan. There he confessed to part of the allegations made against him as part of an agreement with the public prosecutor.

The public prosecutor’s office offers a lighter sentence for confession

He had given North Korea technical information that the dictatorial regime could then use for money laundering purposes and to circumvent the US sanctions imposed on the country. This confession is said to protect Griffith from a prison sentence of up to 20 years. The prosecution had promised him that he would only be sentenced to between 63 and 78 months in prison if Griffith pleaded guilty on this point.

Griffith is now waiting for his trial to begin, which is scheduled for January 18, 2022. He has been in jail since July because a judge assumed there was a risk of escape and blackout in view of the crypto assets that Griffith had amassed and had suspended his bail at that time.

The US federal police accuse Griffith of betrayal of secrets and conspiracy to the detriment of America pretty much everything that the type case of the treason charges can offer. What Griffith had done wasn’t even done in secret, conspiratorial, so to speak. The Ethereum expert, who is described by companions as a typical “crazy professor”, could rather have become a victim of his own naivety and a possibly excessive belief in the rule of law of Western governments. At Decrypt, Griffith is known better.

That’s why the Ethereum expert is sitting

In 2019 Griffith was living in Singapore when he was called to North Korea. There would be a large blockchain and cryptocurrency conference in the capital Pyongyang in April. Griffith was asked to be the keynote speaker. Contrary to the express warnings of the Foreign Ministry, the proven crypto expert took part in the conference. There he gave a keynote entitled “Blockchain and Peace”. In the keynote, Griffith spoke about the full potential of cryptocurrencies – and also about the possibilities of circumventing government sanctions.

In November 2019, he was arrested at Los Angeles Airport on charges of providing the regime of dictator Kim Jong-un with blockchain technical information that prosecutors said could be used to aid the country in money laundering and evasion of sanctions to help.

Log-in at Coinbase costs Griffith the deposit

Griffith had subsequently stated that he had only given this one keynote. According to the accused, Kim Jong-un could just as easily have acquired the technical information from it via Google or some YouTube videos. He did not convey in-depth technical details, let alone help with specific projects. Griffith was released on bail of $ 1 million in late December 2019. However, he had to commit to staying at his parents’ house in Alabama and not logging into his crypto accounts.

The latter will happen in July 2021. Although it is clear that it was Griffith’s mother who allegedly accidentally opened her son’s Coinbase account, Griffith was immediately arrested and has been imprisoned ever since.

“Virgil is sincerely remorseful,” said his lawyer, Brian Klein, in a statement. “Apart from what happened, he made important contributions to society that we will address in court. He also has many wonderful qualities and no one should define him by this flaw ”.