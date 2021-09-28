Ethereum course current – regulatory concerns from China and the USA

Ether and Co in the grip of Chinese regulatory concerns

Ether, Bitcoin and Co will continue to move on fragile ground on Tuesday. The latest blow from China has unsettled investors. At the beginning of the week, the first cryptocurrency exchanges began to block connections to users in China.

The latest bad news from China last Friday seems to continue to concern investors. The second most important digital system by market size, Ether, is again listed below the psychological mark of 2,000 at $ 2,900, which is over seven percent in the red compared to the previous day.

The responsible central bank, Peoples Bank of China (PBoC), announced shortly before the weekend that they wanted to do more in practice against the entire crypto industry. This also includes the mining industry, which was literally put on the doorstep in the spring. The main reason given by China’s economic planning authority is environmental concerns.

Online exchanges based abroad that offer the service for Chinese citizens are also no longer allowed to offer trading in cryptocurrencies. Investors are now weighing whether the latest threatening gestures can actually be put into practice.

Inflows into Bitcoin funds double compared to the previous week

According to a report by CoinShares, investors invested around $ 95 million in cryptocurrencies in the past week, twice as much as the previous week. The background may be that more and more bargain hunters have viewed the recent price setback as an opportunity to enter the market. According to data from Glassnode, 58 percent of short-term investors have made losses again, which they made in the past two months. So far it is not clear whether they will end their engagement with losses and thus push the price even further, or whether they will just sit out.

Ethereum course: it could go on like this

Even if the mixed situation is still to be assessed as fragile from a short-term perspective, the first signs of a bottoming out around the $ 2,800 mark can be seen. With a view to the month of October in particular, investors are increasingly hoping for the start of a possible year-end rally. From a technical chart point of view, it remains important that the already mentioned $ 2,800 mark is not significantly undercut. Stock exchange traders should be prepared for further regulatory steps from China and new measures from the USA this year.

Recapturing the $ 3,000 and $ 3,500 marks remains essential to re-energize the recent rally.

