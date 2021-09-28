Ethereum alternatives and layer one solutions: Strong growth in September

Competition among layer-one smart contract platforms has intensified in recent months as traders and developers welcome more and more alternatives to the Ethereum network that offer faster transactions and lower fees.

According to a recent report from Delphi Digital, the Ether (ETH) price tended to stagnate over the past month, while competitors such as Solana (SOL) and Fantom (FTM) rallied over 200 percent over the same period.

Relative development of Layer One tokens over the last 30 days. Source: Delphi Digital

The rally at Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX), and Terra (LUNA) are due to the fact that each of these projects launched multi-million dollar funding initiatives designed to bring developers, investors, and new liquidity to their ecosystems.

These initiatives have resulted in a significant increase in activity and cross-chain transactions from the Ethereum network to the Layer One projects. So far, Solana has seen the largest gains in this regard.

Total included dollar value in the most popular Layer-One protocols. Source: Delphi Digital

Looking at the individual applications on the various blockchain ins, the decentralized financial protocol Trader Joe, which is based on Avalanche, has seen the largest increases in terms of Total Included Value (TVL) over the last seven days. The included value on the log has increased 57 percent.









TVL on Trader Joe versus Exchange Trading Volume. Source: Token Terminal

Layer two platforms consume more gas

It’s not just Ethereum’s Layer-One competition that has seen a surge in activity in recent months. The start of several new layer two solutions and an airdrop of the decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX (DYDX) have led to an increase in gas consumption due to layer two protocols.

Layer-Two versus Layer-One: Gas consumption in percent Source: Delphi Digital

Data from Delphi Digital shows that Layer Two solutions now consume over one percent of gas, after such solutions reached up to 2 percent in early September.

DYdX was one of the earliest adopters of Layer Two technology as they worked with StarkWare. The log has seen an increase in activity over the past few weeks. Shortly before that, the governance token DYDX came out, which was airdropped on September 8th to users who had previously used the protocol.

TVL on dYdX versus trading volume. Source: Token Terminal

Increased from $ 422 million to $ 554 million since TVl airdrop on dYdX. The 24-hour trading volume has increased from $ 700 million to as much as $ 2.4 billion.

