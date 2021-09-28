Error causes absurdly high transaction fees

Has someone made a mistake? Bitfinex, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has made an expensive fee error.

A recent transaction shows that even the largest crypto exchanges are not immune to mistakes. On September 27, Bitfinex commissioned an Ethereum transaction. All that should be done is to transfer 100,000 US dollars in the form of the stablecoin Tether USD (USDT) to another wallet. Actually a simple procedure that is common for a crypto exchange. But there was an expensive mistake in choosing the Ethereum fees. Because for the USDT transaction, the Bitcoin exchange (probably accidentally) ultimately paid a fee of 7,676 ETH, which corresponds to 22,424,325 US dollars at the time of writing.

The fee seems even higher if you look at the current average costs for an Ethereum transaction. Because if you go according to the data from Bitinfocharts, then you currently only have to pay 0.015 ETH, or 45.08 US dollars, per transaction. After Etherscan, the 100,000 USDT should be sent from Bitfinex to DeversiFi. In 2019 DeversiFi, then still called Ethfinex, was spun off from the crypto exchange. The new company focus should primarily be on DeFi.

DeversiFi expressed about the expensive mistake of September 27th as follows:









On September 27th at 11:10 UTC a deposit transaction was made with a hardware wallet from the main DeversiFi user interface with an incorrectly high gas fee. DeversiFi on Twitter

The company also announces that it is initiating investigations into how this extremely expensive error came about:

DeversiFi is currently investigating the cause to see how it came about and will keep you informed. There are no customer funds at risk at DeversiFi and it is an internal issue at DeversiFi. DeversiFi on Twitter

$ 1.86 billion transferred without errors

A transaction from the same month shows that even large amounts of crypto can be transferred with low fees. On September 13, 2021, a bitcoin whale commissioned a BTC transaction of 44,598 bitcoin, worth over $ 1.86 billion today. For this transaction, the Bitcoin whale only had to pay 0.00001713 BTC at the time, today just 0.72 US dollars.



