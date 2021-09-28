Emma Watson: No actress deserves more

It’s Emma Watson’s year. The “Beauty and the Beast” star has replaced colleague Jennifer Lawrence as the highest paid actress

Now the actress is at the zenith, at least in terms of her income: As the British “Daily Mail” reports, no actress will earn more in 2017 than the Paris-born Emma Watson (26). She replaces Jennifer Lawrence (26), who topped the rankings in 2015 and 2016. This is of course primarily due to the incredible success of Emma Watson’s current hit movie “Beauty and the Beast”.

Emma Watson earns around 17.5 million euros



Allegedly, their negotiated revenue sharing alone should flush around 15 million US dollars into the coffers, plus 2.5 million fixed advance. In all likelihood, no colleague will be able to top these 17.5 million this year. By way of comparison: Lawrence received around 15 million US dollars each for the last two parts of the “Hunger Games” saga in the last two years.

Harry Potter brought her 70 million euros



Watson has long been on the list of the highest paid actresses in the world, having been one of the crème de la crème in Hollywood for many years. Her role as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films alone brought the former child star a mere 70 million US dollars in fees over the years.









