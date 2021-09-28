Emma Watson: Belle and love for others – culture

By Patrick Heidmann March 14, 2017 – 5:13 p.m.



Emma Watson stars in the Disney film Beauty and the Beast, which hits theaters on Thursday. In times when the agitation is rampant, the self-confessed feminist considers the fairy tale musical to be terrifyingly topical.

London – She used to be Hermione in Harry Potter, now she is the UN special envoy for the HeForShe campaign for women and girls’ rights: Emma Watson, 26, uses her popularity for good causes. Her new film will hit cinemas nationwide this Thursday: She plays Belle in the Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast”.





Miss Watson, what does the beast make in you?

Definitely hunger. When my stomach growls, I get uncomfortable. And when I freeze. That’s why nothing drives me more insane than air conditioning. . .

Joking aside, a few years ago you canceled the lead role in “Cinderella” because you didn’t want to play a classic Disney princess. Why have you accepted for “Beauty and the Beast” after all?









I was a huge fan of Beauty and the Beast long before I became a feminist. I watched the video of the cartoon up and down until the tape gave up at some point. And then you have to say that Belle is the only one of all the Disney princesses who is not a princess. It was and is, especially for a film like this, something very special.

In what way?

Compared to similar characters, she is much more independent and headstrong and loves books, for example. Belle was designed by a woman, author Linda Woolverton. It’s not a coincidence! And Katharine Hepburn served as one of the inspirations, you can tell. Of all Disney women, Belle is the one who breaks the mold and leaves many clichés behind. That’s why I’ve always had the strongest relationship with her.

To what extent can you identify with her?

I like that it is not enough for her to meet other people’s expectations. Everyone in her village thinks it is a good idea for her to marry her admirer Gaston. Apparently, as a woman, you can’t achieve more than this ultimate happy ending. But Belle wants more out of life, she is not interested in the status quo – and of course that goes hand in hand with loneliness and isolation. I can do a lot with the fact that she accepts that. It is also the secret of their love for the beast. The beast, too, is isolated and different.

Much of that description would apply to Hermione in the “Harry Potter” films.

In a way, Hermione and Belle are certainly sisters in spirit. It was probably no coincidence that my last day of shooting for “Beauty and the Beast” fell on the same date that I was accepted for the role of Hermione.

Your love for literature is well known. Last year you founded the feminist reading group “Our Shared Shelf”. You must have liked that Belle is a bookworm and teaches other girls to read. . .

Oh yeah. Literature also plays an incredibly important role in my life. Whenever I was overwhelmed or irritated by the world around me, books have helped me regain clarity and understanding. In some phases books were a welcome escape from everyday life for me, in others they were close friends. You are my greatest secret and my greatest joy.



