Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gains even more muscle mass for “Black Adam” · KINO.de

Dwayne Johnson is known for his updates from the in-house gym, but now the “Black Adam” star outdoes himself with a new photo.

Staying fit is a must for Dwayne Johnson. The actor / wrestler publishes photos and videos from his own gym at regular intervals and always addresses motivating words to his fans. In the course of the upcoming DC film “Black Adam” Johnson still has to get in shape and shows us with a new picture why he is also called “The Rock”.

In a latest video, the “Black Adam” star also skilfully performs some lunges with heavy chains and looks incredibly concentrated:

It’s hard to believe, but Dwayne Johnson shows us why he’s the right person for the role of anti-hero Black Adams. Fans already know that the actor has always dreamed of becoming a superhero. Although Superman was always his role model as a 10-year-old child, the star has found a worthy replacement in Black Adam.

If you are admittedly too distracted by the muscles, you should take a closer look at the caption. In addition to thanking his trainer, Johnson announced that a change of power in the DC universe is imminent and even more interesting: The shooting of “Black Adam” should already be in Spring 2021 go off.









The theatrical release of “Black Adam” has been postponed

As is well known, the corona virus has swirled through the world of film and series. All of the films had to be postponed and filming was temporarily paused. Even “Black Adam” was not spared, although the ambitious DC adaptation wanted to start filming in March 2020. One year late, however, the comic film is now starting. Unfortunately, it is not yet known when the film will be released, but we will probably be able to join in End of 2022 calculate.

At least we get more and more news about “Black Adam”. The director will be Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Dwayne Johnson on the upcoming Disney film “Jungle Cruise”. In addition, Aldis Hodge (“The Invisible Man”) will take on the role of Hawkman, who is part of the Justice Society of America. The association fights for truth and justice, but Johnson’s Black Adam has different opinions and goes his own way. So it remains exciting to see how the actor will perform as an anti-hero in “Black Adam”. He definitely has the muscles for it.

