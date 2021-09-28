Drugs & Sex: That’s how wild Jack Nicholson’s parties were

Jack Nicholson (76) is retiring until further notice. For a reporter from the New York Times, this was the perfect occasion to put together a biography of Jack Nicholson that is not only about the acting career of the Hollywood great.

In “Nicholson” Marc Eliot is much more concerned with Jacks second job as party animal and womanizer number one. Shortly after moving to Los Angeles, the actor’s apartment is said to have been a hotspot for party-goers, “Hollywood’s wildest house,” as Eliot said National Enquirer is called. “There were parties around the clock, drinks, drugs, sex and beautiful hot willing girls who were just as fond of high and having a good time as the men”says the author. He even wants to know how it’s done in Jacks Refrigerator looked like: “There was never anything edible in the fridge, just milk, beer and grass in the freezer to keep it fresh.”









When it came to the wild orgies, it should Jack but preferred to have withdrawn: “While it was getting hot in the other rooms, Jack preferred to sit alone in his bedroom and rattle off the script like a madman.” He rather threw the parties, as it sounds in “Nicholson”, to make himself popular in the industry. But that doesn’t mean that he spurned the drugs, some of which he camouflaged in shaving cream containers. The biography also says that Jack I renounced weed and other drugs since the nineties and now only smoke cigarettes and cigars to relax.

Self a Jack Nicholson just can’t get around getting older. But it doesn’t matter, because as it sounds in the biography, he threw enough parties for nine lifetimes. Enjoy your retirement, old boy!

