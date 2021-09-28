DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE with extraordinarily successful first half of 2021: tripling of sales and earnings

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word (s): Half Year Results / Half Year Report

Bitcoin Group SE with extraordinarily successful first half of 2021: tripling of sales and earnings

09/28/2021 / 09:30

Herford, September 28, 2021 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) today published its semi-annual report 2021. The company, which operates the cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin.de through its wholly owned subsidiary futurum bank AG, continues to grow dynamically and can look back on an extraordinarily successful first half of 2021.

Bitcoin Group SE achieved sales of EUR 17.7 million (IFRS) after EUR 6.2 million in the same period of the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) more than tripled to EUR 14.4 million compared to EUR 4.2 million in the same period of the previous year. This results in earnings per share of EUR 2.03, which corresponds to an increase in the first half of 2020 (EUR 0.70 per share) of 190%. The dynamic increase goes hand in hand with a strong increase in trading volumes on the cryptocurrency platform Bitcoin.de and, as a result, with a significant increase in commission income. Based on this development, the financial resources also grew. At the end of the reporting period this amounted to EUR 17.6 million and thus increased by 46.7% compared to December 31, 2020 (EUR 12.0 million). The solid capital base enables Bitcoin Group SE to continue to pursue its growth strategy in a targeted and flexible manner.

This also includes the continuous expansion of the range of cryptocurrencies on Bitcoin.de. In addition to Ripple, the much-noticed currency Dogecoin was added in the first half of 2021. This means that a total of eight major cryptocurrencies can be traded against euros. Bitcoin.de has experienced a further expansion through the newly launched trading platform, on which customers have since had the opportunity to use futurum bank AG as a direct trading partner. Futurum bank AG provides binding buy and sell prices with an attractive spread for Bitcoin.de customers. Innovative expansions of the offer and the usability of the trading platform, in connection with rising crypto currency rates, ensured that the customer target of one million users was reached early. Bitcoin.de exceeded the target mark at the end of June 2021.

The development in the first half of 2021 was characterized by a high dynamic. Furthermore, cryptocurrencies are enjoying strong popularity from both private and institutional sides. In view of the positive environment, the management confirms the forecast for the year 2021. This envisages moderately to strongly increasing sales revenues as well as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the lower to mid double-digit million range.









“The dynamic company growth in the first half of 2021 is a great success. We were able to seamlessly build on the strong development of the previous year and already surpass the results for 2020 as a whole by mid-2021. If you take into account that we have a comparatively small team of 27 employees, what we have achieved cannot be valued highly enough. Together we are working on the continuous expansion of our trading platform, and we are firmly convinced that Bitcoin.de offers our customers clear added value for trustworthy and secure cryptocurrency trading. The basis for further sustainable growth has been laid. We are therefore optimistic about the further development and target achievement in the 2021 financial year, “says Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.

About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company with a focus on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of cryptocurrency and blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates a trading platform for the digital currencies Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Satoshi Vision and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, as well as 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial service provider supervised by BaFin.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange code: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, WKN: A1TNV9). You can find more information about Bitcoin Group SE at bitcoingroup.com.

About Bitcoin.de:

Bitcoin.de is an approved trading center for crypto values ​​in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 customers, is also one of Europe’s largest crypto marketplaces. After almost 10 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has a reputation for being one of the most secure crypto trading venues in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to an escrow account, but rather pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-protected. 98% of the cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin.de is the first and so far only Bitcoin trading center in the world to have customer balances checked once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing company (last check on November 16, 2020). The unique integration with a bank account of the Fidor-Bank via express trading allows trading to be carried out as quickly as on an exchange. In addition to Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded for euros on Bitcoin.de.

Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Marco Bodewein

Nordstrasse 14

32051 Herford

Email: ir2021@bitcoingroup.com

Phone: +49.5221.69435.20

Fax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Jens Jüttner

Tel .: + 49.89.1250903-30

Email: jj@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de