Cyberpunk 2077: Keanu Reeves gives insights into the game in Behind the Scenes Video © CD Projekt RED

At the beginning of December, after a long wait, Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be released. Star Keanu Reeves plays an important role in it and is now commenting on the game.

Warsaw, Poland – The time will come in a few weeks. The long wait is over and Cyberpunk 2077 * will be postponed according to information from CD project RED definitely not anymore. So this comes about game on December 10th finally for the PS4, Xbox One and Pc out. Thanks to backward compatibility, the game Of course, it can also be played on the next-gen consoles PS5 * and Xbox Series X * and S. In addition to a gameplay video, has CD project RED Recently also a behind the scenes with Keanu Reeves released.









When it was announced in 2019 that Keanu Reeves an important role in Cyberpunk 2077 is going to play, the fans are freaking out. The Hollywood star known from films like Matrix, John Wick or Constantine is in Cyberpunk 2077 Bring the tough Johnny Silverhand to life with the help of motion capture. Of course he also lends Johnny his smoky voice and is clearly enthusiastic about his work at CD project RED been. In the short video, which gives fans a glimpse behind the scenes, says Keanu self: “You know, I got to play a character in so many different ways, because of different paths, threads, or choices. So you can play for a moment, for example about a decision, with three different behaviors. That was fun.“

