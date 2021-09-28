Crypto Market Report: This is how Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum prices move on Tuesday | news

Forex in this article

Today the Bitcoin price fell to $ 41,778.17. The Bitcoin price slipped below the previous day’s level of 42,293.60 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash rate has fallen compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 489.13. The price was yesterday at $ 490.35.

The Ethereum price fell to $ 2,904.46. The Ethereum fell below the previous day’s level of 2,934.18 US dollars.









The Litecoin is trading at $ 145.82. The previous day the rate was put at $ 145.30.

The Ripple price runs sideways at 0.9266 US dollars compared to the previous day’s level.

The Cardano course has fallen compared to the previous day. A Cardano is currently worth $ 2.125. Yesterday the price was still at $ 2.145.

The Monero rate rose to $ 234.59 today, while the previous day it was trading at $ 234.70.

The IOTA is in the red at $ 1,120. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 1.143.

The Verge course has not moved from the previous day. Currently, a Verge is worth $ 0.0186. The price stood at $ 0.0189 yesterday.

The price of the digital currency Stellar fell to $ 0.2622 on Tuesday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 0.2659 US dollars.

The NEM course runs sideways at 0.1398 US dollars compared to the previous day’s level.

Dash rose to $ 154.10 after trading at $ 153.79 the previous day.

The NEO is worth $ 37.16 Tuesday. The NEO price fell compared to the previous day when it was still trading at $ 37.54.

