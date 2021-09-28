Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeNewsCrazy Jack! Nicholson slept in bed with Hammer
News

Crazy Jack! Nicholson slept in bed with Hammer

By Vimal Kumar
0
32




Is it still a surprise? Jack Nicholson (76) is said to be much crazier in private than on the screen! Looked at Jacks crazy look always looks like the Hollywood star is pushing a movie … In the 70s he is said to have almost become a murderer!

Right now the scandalous autobiography is over Jack Nicholson on everyone’s lips, but little by little, true delicacies are coming out about the star from “One of them flew over the cuckoo’s nest”: Without his hammer under his pillow, he wanted to be paranoid and drugged Jack not sleep! Was it afraid of burglars? No! Jack wanted to kill someone myself! In the wild 70s, Nicholson had an affair with singer Michelle Phillips – the ex-wife of his fellow actor Dennis Hopper (✝74). The two men stood together in front of the camera for the motorcycle film “Easy Rider”. But nothing was really “easy”! The divorce between Michelle and Dennis came just after a fabulous eight days of marriage and womanizer Jack wasted no time and secretly ended up in bed with the newly divorced.




because Jack then through an act of revenge Dennis feared he was preparing for the ultimate showdown and hiding the hammer in bed, wrote author Marc Eliot. But as Dennis found out about the quackery, he is said to have just laughed.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in July 2002


Previous articlePrice losses in Bitcoin, Polkadot and Ethereum
Next articleTotally frustrated because she just can’t find a guy?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv