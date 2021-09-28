Continuation of the successful Netflix film with Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston want to know again and are shooting a second murder mystery flick for Netflix. The streaming service announced this as part of the global TUDUM event over the weekend.

Netflix has given the green light for a second part of “Murder mystery“. This was announced by the streaming platform at the weekend as part of the first global TUDUM event, where new series, new seasons of old series and films were presented. Part one of the crime comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston was released in June 2019.

At the time, Netflix claimed that “Murder mystery“Was streamed within three days by more than 30.9 million households (all those who watched at least 70 percent of the film were counted). It ended up rising to 73 million in the first four weeks of its release, one of the best results ever for the platform. Here is the complete overall ranking of all Netflix films …









There is a start date for “Murder Mystery 2” not yet. But it is clear that Sandler will appear again as New York cop Nick and Aniston as his wife Audrey. Another international criminal case in which the two Americans are entangled are also to be the focus.

In part one, the couple went on a long-awaited trip to Europe. While still on the plane, Audrey meets the impressive billionaire Malcolm Quince (Terence Stamp), who wants to impress her and therefore invites her and Nick to his superyacht in the Mediterranean. But then suddenly there was someone dead – and Nick and Audrey were the main suspects.

Also in the ensemble: Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Shiori Kutsuna, David Walliams, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Dany Boon, John Kani, Adeel Akhtar, Olafur Darri Olafsson and Erik Griffin.

Kyle Newacheck (What We Do in the Shadows) was the director. Sandler produced with his label Happy Madison, which was one of the first supplier studios in the history of Netflix and also produced films such as “Ridiculous 6“,”Sandy Wexler” or “The Do Over“Is responsible.

