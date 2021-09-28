Constantine 2: Next Keanu Reeves cult film will probably continue

Released 11/24/2020 11:28 AM

In 2005, director Francis Lawrence brought “Constantine” to cinemas with “Matrix” actor Keanu Reeves. Now there is the first positive information about a possible continuation.

For a few months now there have been the first rumors about a second part of “Constantine”. Through Peter Stormare, who already played a leading role as Satan in the 2005 film, there is now new information. He recently posted a picture on Instagram about his role in the first part. The description of the picture is particularly exciting. In it he writes that the sequel is already in progress. So the sequel should be pretty safe. However, it is not yet possible to say whether these are just rough plans or castings are already taking place.









The film achieved great fame above all through its protagonist Keanu Reeves, who has just become a cult figure in meme culture. Whether he is also part of the sequel cannot be read from Stormare’s post. In an interview with Variety, Keanu Reeves said in the past that he would be very happy to take on the role of John Constantine again.

However, if the budget of the film is not enough for Reeves, the production has a potential other actor. The now canceled series adaptation of “Constantine” had already found an alternative with actor Matt Ryan. For the second part we can look forward to some harder action. The producer of the film has already announced that she wants to stage an R-Rating film in the event of an implementation. The first part was given an R rating (comparable to FSK 16 or 18 in Germany), but the film was actually planned for a younger audience.