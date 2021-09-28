Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Comment – The other day, at the House of the Sea

By Vimal Kumar
– No time for a chat. Gotta find rhymes. It’s hip with us right now.

"Wiener Zeitung"-Classic expert Edwin Baumgartner.

"Wiener Zeitung" classical music expert Edwin Baumgartner.

– Right. Good this way!

– So: the octopus is a cockroach. Rhymes perfectly.

– Yeah, eh. Really funny. . . !

– One more thing: no frog croaks like an octopus.

– Got it.

– Eight arms and zero charm.




– Fish spawn, Goethe was really better than you!

– No idea. I haven’t tasted it yet.

– Anyway, everything is pure jealousy!

– oh? The right person is talking! Who, if you please, changed when our House of the Sea presented the new shark tank? Who, if you please, was talking to the last lobster about “media-hungry cannibals”? Ours is now wielding a finer fin, depending on the occasion. For example: which is the best octopus? The pickled in sake.

– Tasteless. But what do you expect? Is it actually true that people like you eat a diver sometimes? And let yourself be filmed by Steven Spielberg? It’s disgusting!

– That’s it with the you-word, you suckler. What am I talking to you anyway? You don’t even bring a verse together.

– Oh yes, even two. As an octopus, I only say: shark – over.

The House of the Sea holds an octopus day on October 1st. Among other things, the author Michael Stavarič will introduce children to the highly intelligent eight-armed sea creatures with verse.


