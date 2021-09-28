Christian Bale is not entirely happy with his Batman performance

Sources: Yahoo! Movies, ET Online

When Ben Affleck took on the role of the new Batman, the bar was set by Christopher Nolans Dark KnightTrilogy and Christian Bale’s multi-layered performance in it high. But the casting turned out to be a stroke of luck and Affleck got off (rightly) well even with the many negative reviews of the film. Whether Michael Keaton, Christian Bale or Ben Affleck is the best movie Batman of all time, opinions will continue to differ over the next few years. Except that it wasn’t George Clooney, we can all agree on that.

Even if I found both Keaton and Affleck really good in their roles, it stays for me personally Christian Bale unbeaten. Nolan and he managed to do that Batman Begins the first Batman movie was in which the superhero was also the most interesting character in their own film and not one of the most illustrious villains. Of course he got in then The Dark Knight next to the monumental performance of Heath Ledger as Joker in the background, but again delivered consistently good performance. His best performance, in my opinion, was even in Nolan’s third Batman film (although the film itself was a bit weaker than its predecessor). Overall, not many will deny that Bale did a fantastic job in all three films. However, one person is dissatisfied with the performance – Christian Bale himself.

In a new interview, the Oscar winner surprisingly revealed that he did not achieve what he wanted with his performance:









I didn’t quite achieve what I was hoping for over the trilogy. Chris (Nolan) did it, but for myself I think, “I didn’t quite get it …” Heath (Legder) showed up and ruined all my plans because I thought to myself, “He’s so much more interesting than me and what I do. “

Granted, Ledger’s Joker was a damn interesting character, but it’s still surprising to read such self-criticism from Bale. If Sally Field is negative about her role in The Amazing Spider-Man expresses, then you can perhaps understand that because these films did not particularly inspire all viewers. In the case of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, which not only shaped the superhero genre but also the blockbuster cinema in general, it comes as a surprise. But Bale has always been an actor who spoke openly about his work and always set the highest standards of himself. Unfortunately, he did not elaborate which goal he had set himself he ultimately missed.

In another interview, Bale also revealed that his favorite Batman movie Batman Begins which makes him on the same wavelength as the Lucius Fox actor Morgan Freeman. He recently said the following about Ben Affleck as Batman:

I’m happy for Ben Affleck, but I don’t know how it’s supposed to work. Because The Dark Knight almost made it. Nearly. Have you seen Batman Begins? I don’t think you can beat that one.

Even if many probably The Dark Knight would prefer (including me) is Batman Begins also a great movie and one of the best origins from superheroes ever.

How do you feel about Bale’s self-criticism and which actor is the best Batman for you?