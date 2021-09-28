Chris Hemsworth: His trainer shows you how to build muscle – without any weights

Building Muscle Without Weights: Insights into Chris Hemsworth’s Workout Plan

Joey Sakoda aka “Da Rulk” is one of the trainers of Chris Hemsworthwith which he works on his fitness app. The Hawaiian shows us a quick fitness routine that will help you build strength and muscle, without lifting a single dumbbell.

Chris Hemsworth is in great shape and remains so even when he’s not making Marvel films. As is currently the case, where the entire film industry is currently paralyzed. Shooting during Corona? Difficult to do. Still, the Thor actor never gets bored: Read here what the god of thunder does in the home office. In addition, of course, sport is also on the program, after all, good genes are not enough. Hemsworth also trains hard between film projects – with the help of a group of expert trainers. “Da Rulk” and others try to make the training interesting and challenging, without necessarily having to go to the gym.









Building muscle without weights: Chris Hemsworth’s trainer knows how to do it

Since his first appearance as the god of thunder Thor, Chris Hemsworth has been one of the most popular action heroes of this generation and to maintain that image he sweats, sweats and sweats. In addition, the actor also encourages others to lead a healthy lifestyle and often shares his exercise routines on social networks. He’s even developed an app that gives his fans the same level of training and access to the expert coaches he works with. (Read Also: Awesome Workout – Even Chris Hemsworth Goes Bad At This Workout)

One of those trainers is Joey Sakoda aka “Da Rulk”who is considered one of the most demanding on the Hemsworth team and an expert on everything around you, including the own body weightto use know to Muscles, strength and endurance to win.

This training already made Thor sweat

Now that more and more people are considering exercising permanently at home using apps or videos, Hemsworth’s Trainer has developed a special routine that just does that Body weight uses. She calls it “Da Rulk” Center Unleashed.

The Hawaiian is one of the leading experts when it comes to functional training and has his method of des Raw Functional Training (RFT) Tested with Hemsworth on Olympic gold medalists, MMA fighters and professional athletes. (Also Interesting: U.S. Marines Training Plan – How to Lose Fat Quickly and Gain Muscle Mass and Strength)