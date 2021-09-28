Cardano: Partnerships are rolling – ADA course is weakening

Reading time for the article: 2 Minutes

Trend-setting partnerships were announced at the Cardano Summit.

Including Chainlink, the identity platform Acuant, Oasis Pro and others.

The announcements were only able to delight the market for a short time.

As was already expected in advance, yesterday at the Cardano Summit some partnerships and thus part of Cardano’s future plans were revealed. After the Alonzo upgrade was successfully carried out in mid-September, the conference was the opportunity to show what one now wants to do with the resulting opportunities.

With a partnership with Chainlink there was no real surprise, because the oracles are part of the good standard when it comes to accessing market data in real time and making it usable for DApps. Chainlink has paved the way towards decentralized finance to some extent.

The collaboration between Atala PRISM and Acuant is also interesting. Together they want to ensure that regulatory requirements on the Cardano blockchain with regard to money laundering prevention can be complied with. This is to be guaranteed by means of a separate know-your-customer procedure.









ADA course cannot catch on

Although the Cardano Summit certainly reveals that more can be expected from Cardano in the future, the mood on the market remains bad. Bitcoin hit the $ 40,000 mark again yesterday and the altcoins went swimming with it.

ADA could not escape this development either. At press time, ADA stands at $ 2.18. Should the Bitcoin price continue to lose ground, then it remains to be seen whether ADA can catch up. Overall, however, this scenario seems more than unlikely. In the coming weeks, it should be much more decisive how the Bitcoin price develops.

So for ADA and the market as a whole, it will matter whether the $ 40,000 mark can be maintained.

