Cameron Diaz Reveals Her Ultimate Dating Tip: “Hardballing”

Tips & Tricks from Dating Pro Cameron

Cameron Diaz (49) has nothing to do with wild dating adventures anymore. The actress has been married to “Good Charlotte” musician Benji Madden (42) since 2015. The two even have a daughter together. As far as dates are concerned, she still seems to be pretty knowledgeable – she particularly likes the so-called “hardballing” …

The dating trend “hardballing”

Cameron was now on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and told her former Charlie 3 Angels colleague that she is a big fan of “Hardballing”. This is actually a completely harmless concept. From the beginning it is clearly communicated what expectations you have of a relationship and how you imagine the future together. In this way you can directly assess whether the dating partner suits you or not.







Drew’s co-host Ross Mathews already knows this dating trend from his circle of friends: “I have a friend who keeps saying: ‘The guys leave me, they keep leaving me.’ And I say, ‘Well, how are the first dates?’ She says, ‘Well, I ask them if they want children.’ Girl, what do you do on the first date? You don’t ask if they want kids, you ask if they like pizza or the color blue. ” So Ross isn’t a huge fan of being too honest at the first meeting. His fear: This scares off the other person far too quickly. For Cameron, however, that’s exactly the point: “Then you know you don’t have the same ideas. And that’s all dating is about.”

Cameron found her Mr. Right