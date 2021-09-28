Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Cameron Diaz: No attraction with Joel Madden

By Vimal Kumar
© VALERIE MACON / Getty Images

Cameron Diaz has been married to Benji Madden for six years. However, his twin Joel never attracted her.

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 42, have been happily married for more than six and a half years. As the US actress now reveals in a new episode of the “Unqualified” podcast by colleague Anna Faris, 44, she was never drawn to his twin brother, Joel, 42 – for a reason.

Cameron Diaz talks about her husband’s brother

“They are not the same,” explains the 49-year-old in an interview with host Faris. Although the two rockers of the band Good Charlotte (“Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous”) are twins, they are “obviously very, very different”.




Get to know each other thanks to Joel Madden and Nicole Richie

But then Joel Madden played a small role in Cameron Diaz’s love life, as the actress “Die Schadenfreundinnen” also reveals. “I got to know my (husband) through my current sister-in-law and my brother-in-law. (…) They didn’t pair us up, but we were in the same room because of them,” the Hollywood actress recalls her first meeting with musician Benji , which came about through his twin brother and his wife Nicole Richie, 40. “And then we found each other.”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have been married since January 2015. In December 2019, daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden was born.

Sources used: “Unqulified” podcast

Vimal Kumar
