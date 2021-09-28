Tuesday, September 28, 2021
But nothing with Aniston ?: David Schwimmer denies rumors of love
But nothing with Aniston ?: David Schwimmer denies rumors of love

By Arjun Sethi
Thursday, August 12, 2021

“Friends” fans around the world are just now happy that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have apparently finally gotten closer, when these rumors are already being dispelled. It is the Ross actor himself who now lets it be known that he and his colleague are not lovers.

It would have been too good to be true. When the rumor mill suddenly boiled up that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had become closer, “Friends” fans reflexively fell into dreaming. Have Ross and Rachel finally found each other in reality? A unfortunately quite unromantic, but unequivocal denial by Schwimmer has put a stop to the enthusiasm again. A spokesman for the star had told the British “The Sun” that there was “no truth” behind the rumor.




imago0099784806h.jpg

Only a couple on set: Aniston and Schwimmer

(Photo: imago images / Everett Collection)

At the end of May this year, the 54-year-old swimmer surprised everyone at the big “Friends” reunion with the admission that he fell in love with his co-star while filming the cult sitcom. A feeling that, according to Aniston, was even mutual. But one of the two was always in a relationship when the other was single – and so nothing came of the potential dream couple.

A few days ago the supposed top news: The British site “Closer” claims to have found out from an alleged insider that the friendship over many years has now turned into love. The two immediately started texting each other after the special. After all, Schwimmer is said to have even flown from New York City to Los Angeles to visit Aniston – including a home-cooked dinner and a romantic stroll. Now, however, it seems to be clear: When it comes to the subject of “Ross and Rachel”, the anonymous source evidently even ran a bit of the imagination.


