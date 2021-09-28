Britney Spears: These stars were represented by your new lawyer

In the fight for guardianship, Britney Spears would like to rely on a well-known name who has represented numerous superstars.

Britney Spears (39) continues to do everything possible to free herself from the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears (69). According to information from the US celebrity portal “TMZ”, the musician would like to get a real star lawyer by her side, who has already represented several other A-list celebrities in court. According to the report, Spears contacted the renowned law firm Greenberg Traurig.

In her letter, which she personally signed, it says that it is her wish to end the guardianship. For this purpose, she is also allowed to hire a lawyer herself; her choice has fallen on the well-known law firm. She was previously represented by a public defender, whom she criticized for not having fully informed her about her rights.









Hollywood trusts Britney Spears’ new lawyer



Her public defender Sam Ingham resigned his mandate last week after 13 years after the allegations became known, after which Spears would naturally like to have a new lawyer at her side in the dispute with her father. The choice is said to have fallen on the former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart. In his past he has boxed numerous superstars from dangerous situations.

Rosengart has already represented Oscar winner Ben Affleck (48), his brother and colleague Casey Affleck (45) as well as cult director Steven Spielberg (74), Hollywood actor Sean Penn (60), filmmaker Michael Mann (78), basketball – Star Jimmy Butler (31) or Pearl Jam front man and grunge legend Eddie Vedder (56) in court.

Under guardianship since 2008



After Britney Spears’ mental breakdowns, her father was appointed as her guardian by a court in 2008. Since then he has made decisions about her life and her finances. Since 2014, the mother of two has been trying to break away from her father’s guardianship.

She receives support from many fans who draw attention to the case under the hashtag #FreeBritney. Celebrities such as recently ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake (40) or Mariah Carey (51) also support her publicly.

