Britney Spears: Her fiancé confuses fans with “Baby” statement

Britney Spears in baby fever? As soon as the end of her father’s guardianship is in sight, her fiancé Sam Asghari announces that they have had a baby with her. Or is he just kidding here?

“Exclusive! We had a baby,” writes Sam Asghari, 27, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in his Instagram story and asks his community: “What should we call them?” In the video, his fiancée Britney Spears, 39, can be seen rocking her own head and that of her baby to the beat of the music in the background and smiling happily at the camera …

Britney Spears: Fiancé Sam Asghari jokes around



The joyful announcement is of course just a joke and the bundle of joy in the pink romper on her arm is just a doll. But the couple doesn’t seem to be doing badly as parents. “You look so much alike,” jokes the 27-year-old and reveals in the next video that the baby is talented when it comes to dancing. “She is a natural, like her mom,” adds Britney with a laugh from the off.









Sam Asghari posts a video of Britney Spears with a doll in his arms in his Instagram Story. © instagram.com/samasghari

The singer is already the mother of two sons: Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who come from the relationship with ex Kevin Federline. As she revealed during a hearing in June 2021, the guardianship that her father, Jamie Spears, 69, has held for 13 years has prevented her from having more children as she is forced to use contraception.

Britney Spears wants a wedding and a baby



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met and fell in love in 2016 while filming their “Slumber Party” music video. The couple became engaged in mid-September 2021, just five days after Jamie Spears requested the end of their guardianship.

Back in June of this year, the former pop princess had declared at her hearing in court in Los Angeles that she had big plans for the future. “I would like to progress step by step and I want to have the full program. I want to get married and have a baby. I have a contraceptive in me so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t want me to have children – even more children,” she said the 39-year-old.

Sources used: instagram.com, dailymail.co.uk

spg

Gala