Wednesday, September 29, 2021
"Bridgerton" to "Extraction": The most successful Netflix hits

By Sonia Gupta
“Bridgerton” to “Extraction”
The most successful Netflix hits

"Bridgerton" lonely at the top of the Netflix charts.

“Bridgerton” is lonely at the top of the Netflix charts.

© 2020 Netflix, Inc.

The series “Bridgerton” made it to number one of the most watched series in the Netflix universe. Chris Hemsworth can also cheer.

“Bridgerton” is the most watched Netflix series of all time. The streaming giant presented an updated ranking at a conference in Beverly Hills on Monday, which featured the most popular Netflix titles (series and films).




According to the list, according to “cnbc”, 82 million subscribers began to stream the historical drama “Bridgerton” in the first 28 days.

Second place, with 76 million viewers each, is shared by the French series “Lupine: Part 1” about a master thief and the first season of the fantasy series “The Witcher”.

The most popular films

In the movies, the action film “Extraction” with Chris Hemsworth (38) took first place, which was viewed by 99 million accounts. The mystery thriller “Bird Box” with Sandra Bullock (57) lands in second place, followed by the action film “Spenser Confidential” with Mark Wahlberg (50). What is particularly striking about the list is that all films and series are produced by Netflix.

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
