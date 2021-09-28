Bitcoin & SP 500 News: Robert Kiyosaki warns of crash

Robert Toru Kiyosaki, best known for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, warns of a major financial crash in October.

Robert Kiyosaki wrote on Twitter about his bearish forecast for the SP 500 and the Bitcoin price. He also believes gold and silver will fall in October. He mean:

“Huge stock market crash is coming in October. Why? The US Treasury and the Fed are running out of T-bills. Gold, silver and bitcoin could also crash. Cash is best for getting a bargain after the crash. Don’t sell gold, silver, or Bitcoin, but have plenty of cash to hold out after the stock market crash. Stocks are dangerous right now. Be careful.”

SP 500 price rises despite crash forecasts

In the past, Robert Kiyosak repeatedly warned of an impending crash that did not actually occur. Although there have been corrections and two “crashes” (2008 and at the beginning of the COVID crisis) in the past, the “big crash” has not yet occurred. On the contrary: The SP 500 and the Bitcoin course have continued to rise over the past few years – despite Kiyosaki’s forecasts.

However – depending on the monetary policy of the FED – we could actually soon see a further correction on the stock markets and also with Bitcoin. The question is whether the Fed will be printing a lot of money again in the near future. If that happens, the SP 500 is likely to rise to a new all-time high soon. However, the real, inflation-adjusted value of many stocks would likely fall for the most part.

Should the Fed decide to let the “printer machines” run slower, then at least a short-term correction of the stock markets and also of the Bitcoin rate would be conceivable. Since a crash depends on the policy of the Fed, a crash forecast for October is rather daring. However, Robert Kiyosaki’s advice to have money on the side to buy the (possible) dip is interesting for investors.









SP 500 Technical Analysis

SP 500 forecast trading view

The SP 500 was able to recover after the last break-in. The SP 500 is currently on the bottom line of the channel it has been trading on since the Covid crash. If the SP 500 is rejected on the lower line of the channel, the correction phase will continue. In this case, the Bitcoin price will probably fall first, as it correlates with the SP 500. However, if the SP 500 validates the line as support, then the larger upward trend will continue.

The technical indicators on the daily chart signal that the SP 500 will continue to rise for the time being. The MACD, RSI and the Stochastic Oscillator are all rising. There was also a bullish cross on the Stochastic Oscillator and we could see a bullish cross on the MACD soon as well.

SP 500 forecast trading view

The next two support levels are around 4000 and 3670. Should the SP 500 fall to the next support level, then that would correspond to a correction of 10%. In this case, the Bitcoin price could drop below USD 40,000.

When will the crash come?

Robert Kiyosak repeatedly warned of a major crash. Whether he is right this time remains to be seen. A further correction in the stock markets is definitely possible. Whether the big crash will really come in October is speculation, however, as it is still unclear how the FED will act. If the FED continues to ramp up the “printer machines”, both the Bitcoin course and the SP 500 could reach new record values ​​in winter.

Disclaimer of liability

All information contained on our website has been researched to the best of our knowledge and belief. The journalistic contributions are for general informational purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information found on our website is entirely at your own risk.