Bitcoin Group benefits from the hype about cryptocurrencies

Image and copyright: Rokas Tenys / shutterstock.com.

The Bitcoin Group has presented figures for the first half of 2021. An increase in sales from 6.2 million euros to 17.7 million euros is reported, while the EBITDA of the Herford-based company rose from 4.2 million euros to 14.4 million euros. This resulted in an increase in earnings per share from EUR 0.70 to EUR 2.03, according to the Bitcoin Group on Tuesday.

“The dynamic increase goes hand in hand with a strong increase in trading volumes on the cryptocurrency platform Bitcoin.de and, as a result, with a significant increase in commission income. Based on this development, the financial resources also grew, ”said the company. The Bitcoin Group puts this at 17.6 million euros after 12 million euros at the end of 2020.

“The basis for further sustainable growth has been laid. We are therefore optimistic about the further development and target achievement in the 2021 financial year ”, says Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE. For the entire year 2021, the Herford-based company continues to expect moderate to strong increases in sales and an operating profit based on EBITDA in the lower to mid double-digit million range.

Security data: Bitcoin Group

To the share snapshot – Bitcoin Group: click here!

Ticker symbol: ADE

WKN: A1TNV9

Ticker symbol: ADE

WKN: A1TNV9

ISIN: DE000A1TNV91





