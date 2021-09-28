Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin Group benefits from the hype about cryptocurrencies
News

Bitcoin Group benefits from the hype about cryptocurrencies

By Hasan Sheikh
0
58




Image and copyright: Rokas Tenys / shutterstock.com.

Image and copyright: Rokas Tenys / shutterstock.com.

The Bitcoin Group has presented figures for the first half of 2021. An increase in sales from 6.2 million euros to 17.7 million euros is reported, while the EBITDA of the Herford-based company rose from 4.2 million euros to 14.4 million euros. This resulted in an increase in earnings per share from EUR 0.70 to EUR 2.03, according to the Bitcoin Group on Tuesday.

“The dynamic increase goes hand in hand with a strong increase in trading volumes on the cryptocurrency platform Bitcoin.de and, as a result, with a significant increase in commission income. Based on this development, the financial resources also grew, ”said the company. The Bitcoin Group puts this at 17.6 million euros after 12 million euros at the end of 2020.

“The basis for further sustainable growth has been laid. We are therefore optimistic about the further development and target achievement in the 2021 financial year ”, says Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE. For the entire year 2021, the Herford-based company continues to expect moderate to strong increases in sales and an operating profit based on EBITDA in the lower to mid double-digit million range.

Security data: Bitcoin Group
To the share snapshot – Bitcoin Group: click here!
Ticker symbol: ADE
WKN: A1TNV9
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91

4investors newsletter – register now!

Exclusive interviews and analyzes for you from the 4investors editorial team!




The newsletter is free. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time. We only save your email address to send the newsletter and do not pass it on! Please see our Privacy Policy.

4investors-News – Bitcoin Group

DGAP-News of this company

Master data of this security: WKN / ISIN, stock exchange etc.


Previous articleBen Affleck returns to the cinema as “Batman” – News 2021
Next articleKeanu Reeves is immortalized as a real person in the cart
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv