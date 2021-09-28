Bitcoin and Co continue to be hit by the China crackdown

On Monday, the crypto market continued to create severe uncertainty because China declared crypto trading illegal on Friday (Trending Topics reported). The situation on Tuesday (September 28th) also looks shaky. With all major currencies there are at least slight losses, but there are no major crashes. Bitcoin has lost four percent in the past 24 hours and is now worth just under 36,000 euros. Bitcoin’s capitalization is 675 billion euros.

Uniswap: UNI token rises while centralized exchanges plague China-FUD

Ethereum is more ailing than Bitcoin with a minus of six percent to just under 2,500 euros with a capitalization of 292 billion euros. Solana has lost nine percent and is now worth 114 euros. For comparison: At the height of the hype of the past few weeks, the maximum value was now almost 180 euros. Here the capitalization is 34 billion euros.

The situation continues to look positive for Uniswap, which saw sudden growth of 30 percent on Monday. Although the meteoric upswing did not continue on Tuesday, the currency remained stable at almost 21 euros and a capitalization of 12.6 billion euros. On the other hand, the hype currency Avalanche has lost eight percent. The value here is 57 euros, the capitalization 12.5 billion euros. On the market as a whole, capitalization has now fallen below 1.6 trillion euros.

Top stories

Europe is the world’s largest market for cryptocurrencies

According to an analysis by the crypto unicorn Chainalysis, Europe has now become the world’s largest market for crypto assets. Over the past year, crypto assets worth more than $ 1 trillion have been traded in the region. The region’s rapid rise began in July 2020, while the market has seen a relative decline in the formerly leading region of Southeast Asia (Trending Topics reported).









China: Alibaba stops selling crypto accessories

The e-commerce giant Alibaba is painfully aware that the Chinese government is not doing things by halves with its regulatory announcements. It was only in April that it imposed a hefty fine of 2.3 billion euros for alleged abuse of its own market power. It is therefore not surprising that the company reacted immediately after the ban on crypto trading. According to Cointelegraph, Alibaba plans to ban the sale of crypto mining devices from October 15 and delete the categories for blockchain miners and accessories. Payments with digital coins are also completely canceled.

Snoop Dogg purchases individual NFT artwork for $ 3.9 million

The NFT hype doesn’t stop at celebrities either. The US rapper Snoop Dogg recently came out as an enthusiastic fan of digital tokens. The superstar regularly buys digital works of art under the pseudonym “Cozomo de Medici”. Now, according to Decrypt, he has made his largest purchase to date: He has spent a whopping 3.9 million dollars on a single NFT. It is a work by the artist XCOPY with the resounding name “Some Asshole”, whose proof of ownership is written on the Ethereum blockchain. The picture shows an abstract representation of a human face. According to the NFT marketplace SuperRare, “Some Asshole” was only worth $ 181,000 in March.