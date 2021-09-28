Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Billie Eilish writes block on ‘James Bond’ song

By Arjun Sethi
Billie Eilish suffered from “intense writer’s block” while trying to write the theme song for the ‘James Bond’ film ‘No Time to Die’.
The 19-year-old singer wrote the song with the help of her brother Finneas O’Connell, but admits it wasn’t an easy process.

“We had writer’s block as soon as we were called in,” said Billie. Finneas added, “We rented a studio to try to write it – and we haven’t written anything good.” Billie and Finneas (24) eventually wrote the song on a tour bus in Texas. Billie explained, “Finneas came up with this piano theme and we immediately thought, ‘Ohhhhh’, and we wrote the whole song.”

The siblings had both dreamed of writing a Bond theme song long before they got the chance. The ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker told the BBC: “We always wanted to write a Bond song – even before it was an option.” And O’Connell continues: “We have been writing motifs and coming up with melodies for a few years, just like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we could do a Bond song one day?’ And when we found out that they were going to make the 25th film, we immediately went to meet Barbara [Broccoli, Produzentin] to meet and present our case. “

Photo: Bang Showbiz




